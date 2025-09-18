Idaho High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 4
We’re already into Week 3 of the high school football season in Idaho, and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Capital (2-1) at No. 1 Rocky Mountain (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Grizzlies took over the top spot in the High School on SI Idaho top 15 rankings this week. Their first game as No. 1 is against the Golden Eagles in their 6A Southern Idaho Conference opener, with Rocky Mountain having won their last seven meetings — including 56-14 last year.
No. 5 Skyline (3-0) at No. 3 Hillcrest (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The two Idaho Falls powers battle for 5A High Country Conference bragging rights after meeting in last year’s state final, won by Hillcrest 31-8 for the Knights’ first title since 2018.
Lakeland (4-0) at No. 13 Post Falls (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Hawks could enter the Top 15 this week by knocking off their North Idaho rivals for the first time since 2022 and only the second time since 2012.