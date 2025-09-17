Idaho High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Idaho high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 15.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 15 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Idaho Top 15 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our 6A computer rankings, Rocky Mountain.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Idaho high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025.
Idaho High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Garden Valley (3-0)
2. Wallace (3-0)
3. Hansen (3-0)
4. Carey (3-0)
5. Genesee (3-0)
6. Coeur du Christ Academy (2-0)
7. Tri Valley (2-1)
8. Mackay (2-0)
9. Salmon River (2-1)
10. Shoshone (1-1)
11. North Gem (3-1)
12. Richfield (2-1)
13. Castleford (1-1)
14. Council (1-1)
15. Lewis County Co-Op (2-2)
16. Rockland (2-1)
17. Deary (1-2)
18. Clark Fork (1-2)
19. Dietrich (1-2)
20. Horseshoe Bend (1-2)
21. Timberline (0-3)
22. Cascade (1-1)
23. Watersprings (0-2)
24. Challis (1-2)
25. Camas County (0-3)
Idaho High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Grace (4-0)
2. Glenns Ferry (3-0)
3. Prairie (3-0)
4. Kamiah (3-0)
5. Kendrick (3-0)
6. Idaho City (2-1)
7. Potlatch (2-0)
8. Raft River (2-1)
9. Logos (2-1)
10. Murtaugh (1-2)
11. Centennial Baptist School (1-0)
12. Hagerman (2-2)
13. Valley (1-2)
14. Rimrock (1-2)
15. Clearwater Valley (0-2)
16. Lost Rivers (Butte County) (0-3)
17. Oakley (0-4)
18. Notus (0-3)
19. Lapwai (0-4)
20. Troy (0-3)
21. Wilder (0-4)
Idaho High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. West Jefferson (3-0)
2. Ririe (4-0)
3. North Fremont (4-0)
4. St. Maries (2-1)
5. New Plymouth (2-2)
6. Nampa Christian (2-1)
7. Aberdeen (1-1)
8. Declo (2-2)
9. Soda Springs (1-2)
10. Grangeville (2-2)
11. Parma (1-2)
12. Malad (1-2)
13. West Side (1-1)
14. Priest River (2-2)
15. Kellogg (1-1)
16. Marsing (1-2)
17. Salmon (1-2)
18. Firth (1-3)
19. Melba (0-3)
20. Wendell (0-4)
21. Orofino (0-2)
Idaho High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Fruitland (3-0)
2. Payette (3-0)
3. Homedale (3-0)
4. Buhl (3-0)
5. American Falls (3-1)
6. Moscow (3-1)
7. Sugar-Salem (3-1)
8. Bonners Ferry (2-2)
9. Gooding (2-1)
10. Kimberly (2-2)
11. Filer (2-1)
12. McCall-Donnelly (2-1)
13. Teton (1-2)
14. Weiser (1-2)
15. South Fremont (2-2)
16. Snake River (1-3)
17. Marsh Valley (0-2)
18. Wood River (0-2)
19. Timberlake (0-4)
20. Bear Lake (0-3)
Idaho High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Sandpoint (4-0)
2. Bishop Kelly (3-0)
3. Lakeland (4-0)
4. Hillcrest (3-0)
5. Skyline (3-0)
6. Century (4-0)
7. Emmett (3-1)
8. Columbia (3-0)
9. Minico (3-1)
10. Blackfoot (2-1)
11. Twin Falls (2-1)
12. Ridgevue (2-1)
13. Vallivue (1-2)
14. Lewiston (1-3)
15. Canyon Ridge (1-3)
16. Bonneville (0-3)
17. Burley (0-2)
18. Preston (1-3)
19. Skyview (1-2)
20. Pocatello (1-2)
21. Shelley (0-3)
22. Mountain Home (0-3)
23. Caldwell (0-3)
24. Nampa (0-4)
25. Jerome (0-3)
Idaho High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Rocky Mountain (3-0)
2. Eagle (3-0)
3. Timberline (3-0)
4. Highland (3-1)
5. Rigby (3-1)
6. Owyhee (3-0)
7. Coeur d'Alene (2-2)
8. Post Falls (2-1)
9. Capital (2-1)
10. Madison (2-2)
11. Middleton (2-1)
12. Thunder Ridge (2-1)
13. Borah (1-2)
14. Boise (1-2)
15. Mountain View (1-2)
16. Kuna (1-2)
17. Meridian (0-3)
18. Lake City (0-3)
19. Centennial (0-3)