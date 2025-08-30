Idaho high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Aberdeen 23, American Falls 13
Adrian 44, Tri Valley 14
Bishop Kelly 50, Bonneville 10
Blackfoot 28, Preston 7
Bonners Ferry 26, Priest River 14
Carey 16, Murtaugh 6
Century 29, Burley 7
Clark Fork 28, Coeur du Christ Academy 64
Council 54, Lakeside 0
Declo 25, Nampa Christian 18
Deary 8, Prairie 58
Eagle 39, Meridian 14
Farmington 10, Mountain View 7
Fruitland 28, Emmett 20
Garden Valley 34, Notus 14
Glenns Ferry 50, Shoshone 16
Gooding 35, Jerome 0
Grangeville 34, Timberlake 20
Hagerman 64, Challis 6
Hansen 70, Rimrock 6
Hillcrest 23, Madison 22
Horseshoe Bend 36, Wilder 24
Kellogg 57, Orofino 6
Kimberly 38, Layton Christian 8
Lakeland 28, Lake City 19
Lehi 36, Kuna 0
Lewis County Co-Op 38, Troy 6
Mackay 38, Dietrich 0
Malad 6, Lyman 0
McCall-Donnelly 32, Wood River 17
Middleton 42, Nampa 19
Minico 52, Mountain Home 0
New Plymouth 0, Payette 20
North Fremont 21, Bear Lake 7
Orem 37, Rocky Mountain 39
Owyhee 42, Centennial 6
Post Falls 37, Lewiston 27
Richfield 72, Watersprings 16
Ririe 46, Soda Springs 0
Rockland 58, Sho-Ban 0
Rocky Mountain 39, Orem 37
Skyview 24, Pocatello 14
South Fremont 41, Marsh Valley 0
Star Valley 33, Shelley 7
Sugar-Salem 37, Snake River 7
Thunder Ridge 38, Idaho Falls 7
Timberline 61, Borah 7
Twin Falls 37, Vallivue 0
Valley 54, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 16
West Jefferson 67, Wendell 0
