High School

Idaho high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

Football on field.
Football on field. / MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Idaho high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Aberdeen 23, American Falls 13

Adrian 44, Tri Valley 14

Bishop Kelly 50, Bonneville 10

Blackfoot 28, Preston 7

Bonners Ferry 26, Priest River 14

Caldwell 14, Moscow 36

Camas County 12, North Gem 48

Canyon Ridge 18, Ridgevue 35

Carey 16, Murtaugh 6

Century 29, Burley 7

Clark Fork 28, Coeur du Christ Academy 64

Coeur d'Alene 14, Silverton 21

Council 54, Lakeside 0

Declo 25, Nampa Christian 18

Deary 8, Prairie 58

Eagle 39, Meridian 14

Farmington 10, Mountain View 7

Firth 0, West Side 30

Fruitland 28, Emmett 20

Garden Valley 34, Notus 14

Glenns Ferry 50, Shoshone 16

Gooding 35, Jerome 0

Grangeville 34, Timberlake 20

Hagerman 64, Challis 6

Hansen 70, Rimrock 6

Hillcrest 23, Madison 22

Horseshoe Bend 36, Wilder 24

Kellogg 57, Orofino 6

Kimberly 38, Layton Christian 8

Lakeland 28, Lake City 19

Lehi 36, Kuna 0

Lewis County Co-Op 38, Troy 6

Mackay 38, Dietrich 0

Malad 6, Lyman 0

McCall-Donnelly 32, Wood River 17

Middleton 42, Nampa 19

Minico 52, Mountain Home 0

Moscow 36, Caldwell 14

New Plymouth 0, Payette 20

North Fremont 21, Bear Lake 7

North Gem 48, Camas County 12

Orem 37, Rocky Mountain 39

Owyhee 42, Centennial 6

Payette 20, New Plymouth 0

Post Falls 37, Lewiston 27

Prairie 58, Deary 8

Richfield 72, Watersprings 16

Ridgevue 35, Canyon Ridge 18

Ririe 46, Soda Springs 0

Rockland 58, Sho-Ban 0

Rocky Mountain 39, Orem 37

Silverton 21, Coeur d'Alene 14

Skyview 24, Pocatello 14

South Fremont 41, Marsh Valley 0

Star Valley 33, Shelley 7

Sugar-Salem 37, Snake River 7

Thunder Ridge 38, Idaho Falls 7

Timberline 61, Borah 7

Twin Falls 37, Vallivue 0

Valley 54, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 16

West Jefferson 67, Wendell 0

West Side 30, Firth 0

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho