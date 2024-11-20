Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs are at the final junctur this weekend - the state championships.
In the largest Class 6A classification, Rigby - fresh off its upset over defending state champion and No. 1 overall seed Rocky Mountain - meets Eagle for the state championship Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Rigby won Class 5A championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022 while Eage's last crown came in 2009.
In Class 5A, two Southern Idaho Foothills rivals - No. 1 seed Skyline and reigning state runner-up Hillcrest - play Friday night for the championship in the ICCU Dome.
2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:
---
Class 6A
Championship matchup
Rigby vs. Eagle
2 p.m. Saturday, Albertsons Stadium, Boise
---
Class 5A
Championship matchup
Skyline vs. Hillcrest
8:15 p.m. Friday, ICCU Dome, Pocetello
---
Class 4A
Championship matchup
Sugar-Salem vs. Homedale
1 p.m. Saturday, Middleton HS, Boise
---
---