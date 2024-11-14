High School

Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Idaho high school football playoff brackets as Round 3 continues this week

Hillcrest defeated Blackfoot to reach the 2024 Class 5A semifinals.
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs reach the semifinal round this weekend for all six classifications.

In the largest Class 6A classification, the top four seeds - Rocky MountainRigbyCoeur d'Alene and Eagle - all advanced to the final four. The headliner is the Rocky Mountain-Rigby matchup Friday night at Rocky Mountain.

In Class 5A, Minico ended Bishop Kelly's championship reign with a 41-35 victory in the quarterfinals. The Spartans have another blockbuster ahead - No. 1 seed Skyline in the ICCU Dome on Saturday afternoon.

>>Idaho high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 IHSAA football playoffs.

2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:

---

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain

7 p.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain HS

Eagle vs. Coeur d'Alene

7 p.m. Friday, Coeur d'Alene HS

2024 IHSAA Class 6A football bracket

---

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

Minico vs. Skyline

1 p.m. Saturday, ICCU Dome

Lakeland vs. Hillcrest

7 p.m. Friday, Hillcrest HS

2024 IHSAA Class 5A football bracket

---

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem

8 p.m. Thursday, ICCU Dome

Weiser vs. Homedale

7 p.m. Friday, Homedale HS

2024 IHSAA Class 4A football bracket

---

---

