Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs reach the semifinal round this weekend for all six classifications.
In the largest Class 6A classification, the top four seeds - Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene and Eagle - all advanced to the final four. The headliner is the Rocky Mountain-Rigby matchup Friday night at Rocky Mountain.
In Class 5A, Minico ended Bishop Kelly's championship reign with a 41-35 victory in the quarterfinals. The Spartans have another blockbuster ahead - No. 1 seed Skyline in the ICCU Dome on Saturday afternoon.
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 IHSAA football playoffs.
2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:
---
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain
7 p.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain HS
Eagle vs. Coeur d'Alene
7 p.m. Friday, Coeur d'Alene HS
2024 IHSAA Class 6A football bracket
---
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
Minico vs. Skyline
1 p.m. Saturday, ICCU Dome
Lakeland vs. Hillcrest
7 p.m. Friday, Hillcrest HS
2024 IHSAA Class 5A football bracket
---
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem
8 p.m. Thursday, ICCU Dome
Weiser vs. Homedale
7 p.m. Friday, Homedale HS
2024 IHSAA Class 4A football bracket
---
* 2024 IHSAA Class 3A football bracket: Top-seeded Declo faces Firth
* 2024 IHSAA Class 2A football bracket: No. 1 seed Butte County hosts Hagerman.
* 2024 IHSAA Class 1A football bracket: Favorite Carey takes on Garden Valley.
---