Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Nov. 2, 2025
The opening week of the postseason in Idaho saw few upsets take place, setting up some killer quarterfinal matchups featuring teams in this week’s High School on SI Idaho Top 15 statewide football rankings.
Lakeland returned to the Top 15 this week following its overtime victory over Lewiston — the second week in a row the Hawks beat the Bengals after Lewiston won a league tiebreaker to earn the first-round 5A home game.
Lakeland replaced Highland, which lost 45-7 at No. 13 Mountain View in a first-round 6A game.
High School on SI Idaho Top 15 Football State Rankings – Nov. 2, 2025
1. Bishop Kelly (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Emmett 56-14
Next up: vs. Blackfoot, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The rematch of the regular-season finale was more of the same for the Knights, who allowed just 157 total yards while QB Ben Avella was 13-of-16 passing for 193 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for a score.
2. Rigby (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 13 Mountain View, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The defending champs got the week to rest up before playing host to a surging Mountain View team in the quarterfinals.
3. Timberline (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Middleton, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Wolves got an extra week to celebrate the first 6A Southern Idaho Conference title in the program’s 28-year history before facing the Vikings, who ousted Capital 64-34.
4. Rocky Mountain (9-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Owyhee 38-8
Next up: at No. 6 Eagle, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Grizzlies are into the quarterfinals for a 14th consecutive season, rushing for 320 yards and 435 total yards, with Oakley Baxter rushing for a game-high 108 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
5. Hillcrest (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Shelley 40-15
Next up: vs. No. 15 Lakeland, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Knights opened defense of their state title by thrashing the two-win Russets as senior QB Tyson Sweetwood threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
6. Eagle (8-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Mustangs get the matchup with Rocky Mountain that everyone expected in the SIC championship game before the Grizzlies were upset by Timberline in Week 8.
7. Fruitland (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Buhl, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Grizzlies will take on Buhl after the Indians defeated McCall-Donnelly 45-19 in their first-round game.
8. Sugar-Salem (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Snake River, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Diggers will face a Snake River team that has won six of its last seven after beating Gooding 34-21 in the first round.
9. Madison (7-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Boise 17-14
Next up: at No. 13 Coeur d’Alene, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Bobcats held off Boise, which was driving for a potential tying or go-ahead score before fumbling with 1:17 remaining.
10. Skyline (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Bonneville 42-21
Next up: vs. No. 14 Sandpoint, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
After the North Idaho tiebreaker settled the 5A bracket, the Grizzlies ended up with a rematch of their regular-season finale — and got the same result as Zyan Crockett scored on a 70-yard catch-and-run on the third play of the game, later adding touchdowns of 76 and 80 yards.
11. Homedale (8-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Weiser, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
It’s a rematch of Week 6, which the Trojans won 24-14, after the Wolverines beat Teton 47-21 in their first-round matchup.
12. Coeur d’Alene (6-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 9 Madison, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Vikings get a high-powered quarterfinal matchup, with the winner getting the Timberline-Middleton winner.
13. Mountain View (7-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. then-No. 10 Highland 45-7
Next up: at No. 2 Rigby, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Mavericks thoroughly dominated the Rams, holding them 122 total yards while senior QB Henry Nelson threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
14. Sandpoint (8-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Minico 28-24
Next up: at No. 10 Skyline, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
It was technically an upset — the Bulldogs are the No. 11 seed in the playoffs and Minico the No. 6 — but Sandpoint built a 21-6 lead after three quarters and held on behind big nights from junior RB Jensen Sheetz (34 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown) and senior LB Roman Turnbull (10 tackles, three for loss).
15. Lakeland (9-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Lewiston 28-27 (OT)
Next up: at No. 5 Hillcrest, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Hawks lost to Lewiston in the decisive mini-game of the Inland Empire League’s Kansas Plan tiebreaker but got their revenge on the Bengals’ home field. After conceding a touchdown on Lewiston’s possession, the Bengals missed the extra point, and Lakeland made them pay as junior RB Griffin Tamagni scored on a 10-yard run and Parker Sterling nailed the PAT kick..
Dropped out
No. 10 Highland
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter