Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
The first full week of the high school football season in Idaho is in the books, and with those results, here are this week’s High School on SI Idaho top 15 rankings:
1. Rigby (2-0)
Preseason ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Woods Cross (Utah) 33-27
Next up: at Syracuse (Utah), Sept. 5
The Trojans won the marquee matchup of the Rocky Mountain Rumble as senior QB Jacob Flowers led a game-winning drive in the final minute.
2. Rocky Mountain (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Orem (Utah) 39-37
Next up: vs. Provo (Utah), Sept. 5
The Grizzlies survived as Orem’s potential game-winning 35-yard field goal sailed wide left as time ran out. Junior RB Oakley Baxter had 22 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in his starting debut, while Boise State commit Rasean Jones (a transfer from Baker, Ore.) returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.
3. Hillcrest (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No 8 Madison 23-22
Next up: at Bonneville, Sept. 5
The Knights held on to win the matchup of two of East Idaho’s top teams as Dax Sargent ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, with his 32-yard run on fourth down allowing them to close out the victory.
4. Eagle (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 5
Last week: Def then-No. 15 Meridian 39-14
Next up: vs. Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.), Sept. 5
Junior RB Bowen Blackburn ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while spelling all-state senior Noah Burnham (107 total yards and a touchdown).
5. Skyline (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Granger (West Valley City, Utah) 9-6
Next up: vs. Blackfoot, Sept. 5
The Grizzlies had the top scoring defense in 5A last season, and this year looks like it’ll be more of the same as Zyan Crockett and Taylor Taylor had fourth-quarter interceptions, and they forced a turnover on downs in the final minute after the Lancers recovered a fumble.
6. Highland (2-0)
Preseason ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Sports Leadership & Management (Henderson, Nev.) 35-13
Next up: vs. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah), Sept. 5
The Rams won their matchup at the Rocky Mountain Rumble as Cedric Mitchell opened the game with an 87-yard touchdown run and later added scores from 15 and 4 yards, finishing with seven carries for 130 yards.
7. Sugar-Salem (2-0)
Preseason ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Snake River 37-7
Next up: vs. Shelley, Sept. 5
The Diggers went on the road and put together a second consecutive dominant performance.
8. Madison (1-1)
Preseason ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 23-22 to No. 3 Hillcrest
Next up: at No. 15 Middleton, Sept. 5
The Bobcats will feel like they left some chances on the field after taking a 22-16 lead early in the third quarter on Brennen Dredge’s 64-yard touchdown run.
9. Bishop Kelly (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Bonneville 50-10
Next up: at No. 11 Minico, Sept. 5
The Knights romped to the victory, leading 50-0 at halftime. Quarterbacks Ben Avella and Jaxon Brady combined to throw five touchdown passes.
10. Post Falls (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Lewiston 37-27
Next up: at Sandpoint, Sept. 5
Senior QB Jace Ostlund was victorious in his starting debut, throwing for one touchdown and running for another, and Makya Quincy returned a fumble four yards for another score.
11. Minico (2-0)
Preseason ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Mountain Home 52-0
Next up: vs. No. 9 Bishop Kelly, Sept. 5
The Spartans have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 89-13, but they’ll face a sterner test this week.
12. Homedale (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Gooding, Sept. 5
The Trojans had the week off after opening with a 31-6 win over Snake River in Week 0.
13. Owyhee (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Centennial 42-6
Next up: vs. Capital, Sept. 5
Senior RB Asher Gaudet scored on runs of 3 and 1 yard to help the Storm open the season with a dominant victory.
14. Coeur d'Alene (0-2)
Preseason ranking: 3
Last week: Lost 21-14 to Silverton (Ore.)
Next up: vs. Lewiston, Sept. 5
The Vikings didn’t open the season the way they’d like, but they didn’t ease their way into the schedule, losing first to No. 1 Rigby in Week 0 before losing a taut defensive matchup with one of Oregon’s top 5A programs.
15. Middleton (1-0)
Preseason ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Nampa 45-21
Next up: vs. No. 8 Madison, Sept. 5
The Vikings enter the rankings after pulling out their fourth consecutive victory over the Bulldogs in the long-standing series.
Dropped out
No. 15 Meridian