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Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every IDHSAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Idaho high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026 | SBLive

The 2026 Idaho girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A (Click to view full bracket)

Champion: Eagle Mustangs

Runner-Up: Meridian Vikings

Class 5A

Champion: Sandpoint Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Pocatello Thunder

Class 4A

Champion: Bear Lake Bears

Runner-Up: Sugar-Salem Diggers

Class 3A

Champion: Malad Dragons

Runner-Up: The Ambrose School Archers

Class 2A

Champion: Lapwai Wildcats

Runner-Up: Prairie Pirates

Class 1A

Champion: Deary Mustangs

Runner-Up: Nezperce Indians

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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