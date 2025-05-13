Idaho high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 IHSAA state matchups and game times
Only eight schools (and six in Class 2A) remain in the Idaho high school (IHSAA) state softball playoffs - all ready to bring home the big trophy.
The state playoffs begin Thursday - with Class 6A at Eagle/Owyhee High Schools in Meridian; Class 5A and 4A at Skyview High School in Nampa; and Class 3A and 2A at Quad Park in Caldwell.
Owyhee, which saw its Class 5A championship reign ended last spring by Borah, is the top seed in the 6A bracket at 24-1. The Storm will play SIC foe Rocky Mountain in the opening round Thursday.
Led by Idaho State University catcher signee and school all-time home run leader McKenna Schab (10 home runs, .417 batting average), Owyhee has nine seniors as regulars in the lineup. Sophomore Hailey Brennan (8-0, 1.04 ERA) is the leader of the pitching staff.
Kimberly (3A) and Genesee (1A) are two-time reigning state champions. Kimberly is the No. 1 seed in Class 4A while Genesee is the No. 2 seed in Class 2A
CLASS 6A
CLASS 5A
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
