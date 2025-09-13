Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 62 games scheduled across Idaho on Friday, September 12, including 11 games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Idaho High School Football Scoreboard.
The two ranked on ranked matchups of the night in the state of Idaho include No. 8 Bishop Kelly hosting No. 1 Rigby and No. 7 Madison hosting No. 5 Skyline.
Idaho High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With 11 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Idaho high school football moves through the early part of the season.
No. 6 Sugar-Salem vs Star Valley, 7:00 PM
Kimberly vs No. 10 Homedale, 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge vs No. 3 Hillcrest, 7:00 PM
No. 1 Rigby vs No. 8 Bishop Kelly, 7:00 PM
Mountain View vs No. 2 Rocky Mountain, 7:00 PM
No. 11 Owyhee vs Meridian, 7:00 PM
No. 5 Skyline vs No. 7 Madison, 7:00 PM
No. 4 Eagle vs Centennial, 7:00 PM
Sunnyside vs No. 15 Coeur d'Alene, 7:00 PM
Eastmont vs No. 13 Post Falls, 8:00 PM
No. 12 Sandpoint vs Davis, 8:00 PM
IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are ten games scheduled in the IHSAA 6A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 7 Madison hosting No. 5 Skyline. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 15 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 8 Bishop Kelly hosting No. 1 Rigby Friday night. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 16 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 6 Sugar-Salem going to Star Valley. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 12. The first games kick off at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 11 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 12. The first games kick off at 4:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 12. The first games kick off at 4:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard
