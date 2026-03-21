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Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-States Scores, Live Updates, Schedule - March 21, 2026

Follow the action throughout the IHSAA boys basketball Semi-States
Sam Brown|
Roncalli High School senior Joe Taylor (24), right, reacts after scoring during the first half of an IHSAA Class 3A regional championship game against Northview High School, Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Greencastle High School.
Roncalli High School senior Joe Taylor (24), right, reacts after scoring during the first half of an IHSAA Class 3A regional championship game against Northview High School, Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Greencastle High School. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Saturday with the semi-states. Each site will have four teams from the same class and will play two semifinal games and a championship game. The winner will advance to the state championship game on March 28  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The winner of each semifinal game will play at 8 p.m. tonight.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson (Marion Crawley Center)

Monroe Central (21-4) vs. North Vermillion (16-11)

Tri-County (16-10) vs. Triton (23-3)

Washington (Hatchet House)

Barr-Reeve (25-1) vs. Liberty Christian (19-7)

Bloomfield (19-8) vs. Hauser (25-2)

CLASS 2A

Muncie Central (Muncie Fieldhouse)

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (15-11) vs. Oak Hill (25-1)

Westview (25-1) vs. Lapel (21-5)

Southport (Southport Fieldhouse)

Parke Heritage (24-4) vs. Triton Central (23-3)

Linton-Stockton (24-4) vs. Austin (17-8)

CLASS 3A

Logansport (Berry Bowl)

New Haven (20-7) vs. Delta (16-10)

Columbia City (23-4) vs. East Chicago Central (15-12)

Seymour (Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium)

Roncalli (18-7) vs. Silver Creek (28-1)

Indianapolis Cathedral (22-5) vs. Princeton Community (8-18*)

CLASS 4A

Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

Northridge (25-1) vs. Homestead (20-6)

Crown Point (23-1) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (20-7)

New Castle (New Castle Fieldhouse)

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (25-3) vs. Decatur Central (20-6)

New Albany (22-5) vs. Terre Haute North Vigo (24-3)

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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