Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-States Scores, Live Updates, Schedule - March 21, 2026

The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Saturday with the semi-states. Each site will have four teams from the same class and will play two semifinal games and a championship game. The winner will advance to the state championship game on March 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The winner of each semifinal game will play at 8 p.m. tonight.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson (Marion Crawley Center)

Monroe Central (21-4) vs. North Vermillion (16-11)

Tri-County (16-10) vs. Triton (23-3)

Washington (Hatchet House)

Barr-Reeve (25-1) vs. Liberty Christian (19-7)

Bloomfield (19-8) vs. Hauser (25-2)

CLASS 2A

Muncie Central (Muncie Fieldhouse)

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (15-11) vs. Oak Hill (25-1)

Westview (25-1) vs. Lapel (21-5)

Southport (Southport Fieldhouse)

Parke Heritage (24-4) vs. Triton Central (23-3)

Linton-Stockton (24-4) vs. Austin (17-8)

CLASS 3A

Logansport (Berry Bowl)

New Haven (20-7) vs. Delta (16-10)

Columbia City (23-4) vs. East Chicago Central (15-12)

Seymour (Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium)

Roncalli (18-7) vs. Silver Creek (28-1)

Indianapolis Cathedral (22-5) vs. Princeton Community (8-18*)

CLASS 4A

Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

Northridge (25-1) vs. Homestead (20-6)

Follow with our live score updates page.

Crown Point (23-1) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (20-7)

New Castle (New Castle Fieldhouse)

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (25-3) vs. Decatur Central (20-6)

Follow with our live score updates page.

New Albany (22-5) vs. Terre Haute North Vigo (24-3)

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