Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-States Scores, Live Updates, Schedule - March 21, 2026
The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Saturday with the semi-states. Each site will have four teams from the same class and will play two semifinal games and a championship game. The winner will advance to the state championship game on March 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The winner of each semifinal game will play at 8 p.m. tonight.
- Indiana High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - March 15, 2026
High School On SI will update this page with final scores and live updates throughout the day.
CLASS 1A
Lafayette Jefferson (Marion Crawley Center)
Monroe Central (21-4) vs. North Vermillion (16-11)
Tri-County (16-10) vs. Triton (23-3)
Washington (Hatchet House)
Barr-Reeve (25-1) vs. Liberty Christian (19-7)
Bloomfield (19-8) vs. Hauser (25-2)
CLASS 2A
Muncie Central (Muncie Fieldhouse)
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (15-11) vs. Oak Hill (25-1)
Westview (25-1) vs. Lapel (21-5)
Southport (Southport Fieldhouse)
Parke Heritage (24-4) vs. Triton Central (23-3)
Linton-Stockton (24-4) vs. Austin (17-8)
CLASS 3A
Logansport (Berry Bowl)
New Haven (20-7) vs. Delta (16-10)
Columbia City (23-4) vs. East Chicago Central (15-12)
Seymour (Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium)
Roncalli (18-7) vs. Silver Creek (28-1)
Indianapolis Cathedral (22-5) vs. Princeton Community (8-18*)
CLASS 4A
Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)
Northridge (25-1) vs. Homestead (20-6)
- Follow with our live score updates page.
Crown Point (23-1) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (20-7)
New Castle (New Castle Fieldhouse)
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (25-3) vs. Decatur Central (20-6)
- Follow with our live score updates page.
New Albany (22-5) vs. Terre Haute North Vigo (24-3)
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.