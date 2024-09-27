High School

Idaho (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

Follow High School On SI for live Idaho high school football scores from Week 5

Sam Brown

Highland's Keaton Belnap runs into the endzone against Coeur d'Alene in the 2023 Idaho high school football state title.
Highland's Keaton Belnap runs into the endzone against Coeur d'Alene in the 2023 Idaho high school football state title. / Photo by Pat Sutphin, SBLive

The 2024 Idaho high school football season continues with Week 5 action getting underway this Friday night.

You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Idaho High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to catching all of the Idaho high school football Week 5 action on Friday night (Sep. 27, 2024).

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

2024 IDAHO FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch several of this week's Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH IHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new Idaho homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for all the latest Idaho high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the most up-to-date high school football coverage all season long.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown

SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Idaho