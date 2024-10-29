Players to watch at Idaho 6A volleyball state tournament
The IHSAA 6A volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
Madison, seeded second behind No. 1 Skyview, is looking to win its third consecutive state title.
SBLive/SI compiled a list of some of the top players to watch at the event.
1. Riley Beck, sr., Owyhee
Beck will play basketball at the next level, but the 6-foot-1 senior is also a star on the volleyball court. She leads the team with 93 total blocks.
2. Bellamie Beus, jr., Skyview
Beus is the state’s leader in total kills (493) and kills per set (5.2). The outside hitter also has 286 digs, 48 aces and 40 total blocks.
3. Aspen Boice, jr., Madison
Boice is in her second season as the starting libero for Madison. She is also a standout softball player.
4. Elizabeth Bower, so., Skyview
Bower is a versatile player who has 378 digs, 69 kills, 59 assists and 52 aces.
5. Brinley Bybee, jr., Rigby
Bybee is Rigby’s top offensive threat with 379 kills. The junior is a strong all-around player with 289 digs, 40 total blocks and 37 aces.
6. Gianna Callari, jr., Coeur d’Alene
Callari is one of the go-to attackers in a balanced Coeur d’Alene offense. She also plays soccer for the Vikings.
7. MaKaiya Gerhardt, sr., Owyhee
A varsity player since her freshman season, Gerhardt has a team-best 309 kills for Owyhee. She has 217 digs, 54 aces and 37 total blocks.
8. Paisley Goings, sr., Coeur d’Alene
Goings is another four-year starter at outside hitter who helped Coeur d’Alene tie for fifth at the state tournament a season ago.
9. Chloe Hansen, jr., Rocky Mountain
Hansen has erupted as a junior with 300 kills, 214 digs and 55 aces.
10. Daelyn Harris, sr., Centennial
Harris is a force at the net with 81 total blocks. The middle also has 215 kills and 69 aces.
11. Maija Howse, sr., Eagle
A Purdue commit, the 6-foot-3 Howse notched 370 kills last season and is sitting on 363 entering the state tournament. She has 248 digs, 55 aces and 26 total blocks.
12. Madison Jensen, jr., Rigby
Jensen leads Rigby in assists (787) and aces (55) while also contributing with 151 digs, 41 kills and 36 total blocks. When not playing volleyball, Jensen is a star on the softball field.
13. Madison Jones, sr., Eagle
Jones is a middle hitter who leads Eagle with 58 total blocks. She is the Mustangs’ top server with 70 aces.
14. Brookie Lamph, sr., Madison
The 6-foot-2 Lamph is one of the best middles in the state. She helped lead the Bobcats to last year’s 5A title.
15. Shaynee McWilliams, sr., Owyhee
A four-year varsity standout, McWilliams eclipsed the 2,000 career assists mark this season. She has 801 assists, 160 digs, 53 total blocks and 30 aces entering the state tournament.
16. Berkleigh Minnick, so., Skyview
Minnick plays opposite of Bellamie Beus and has the second-most kills for Skyview at 261. She has 38 total blocks.
17. Katelynn Morrison, so., Rocky Mountain
Morrison is a setter who fills up the box score in many areas. She has 456 assists, 191 digs and 52 aces.
18. Eliana Ti’a, sr., Centennial
In her comeback season from a torn ACL, Ti’a has 477 kills, 264 digs, 50 aces and 43 total blocks. She is committed to Washington State.
19. Nora Waddoups, sr., Madison
Waddoups was a first-team all-state selection as a junior. The setter is committed to Idaho State.
