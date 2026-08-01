Top 25 Returning Defensive Players to Watch in Idaho High School Football for 2026

Idaho nters the 2026 high school football season with a deep collection of returning defensive talent ready to make an impact across the Gem State.

State champions, disruptive defensive linemen, hard-hitting linebackers, lockdown cornerbacks and playmaking safeties headline High School On SI's preseason watch list of Idaho's top returning defensive football players.

Idaho’s Top Returning Defensive Players

Players are listed alphabetically and not ranked.

Makaio ‘Irie’ Adolpho, Sr., NT, Rigby

The youngest of three Adolpho brothers who’ve starred in the Rigby dynasty has been standing out on the camp circuit this offseason after the 6-foot, 260-pound lineman earned first-team all-High Country 6A honors to help the Trojans win a second consecutive state championship.

JJ Andersen, Jr., DE, Skyline

The 6-0, 230-pounder will look to build on a sophomore season in which he earned second-team 5A all-state honors for the Grizzlies

Parker Bagley, Sr., DE, Lewiston

The consensus No. 1 recruit in the state committed to Boise State in early June after the 6-4, 265-pound edge rusher capped a junior year that saw him earn first-team all-Inland Empire 5A honors, win a state heavyweight wrestling title, and take home the state title in the shot put.

I would like to thank Boise State University for the opportunity to take an official visit and get to know the program.



After a lot of conversations with my family, I am excited to announce that I have committed to Boise State!



From the moment I stepped on campus, Boise felt… pic.twitter.com/FgOdckO6c7 — Parker Bagley (@ParkerBagley27) June 8, 2026

Statton Butikofer, Sr., CB, Rigby

Butikofer was no slouch playing opposite 6A all-state corner Cannon Korth, as the 5-11, 165-pounder earned first-team all-High Country Conference honors himself with 31 tackles, 20 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Alec Campos, Sr., CB, Homedale

The 6-1, 165-pound Campos was a two-way all-state selection for the 4A state champion Trojans, making 42 tackles while locking down opposing receivers.

Remington Crowell, Sr., DE, Council

The 6-3, 260-pounder won 1A Long Pin defensive player of the year and second-team all-state honors and will be the leader of a lineman group that returns intact from last season’s semifinalists.

Kaden Dille, Jr., DT, Kimberly

Dille’s debut season for the Bulldogs was a banner one as the 6-2, 230-pounder made 68 tackles (15.5 for loss) with 6.5 sacks for the 4A finalists in their first title-game appearance in 44 years to earn first-team all-state honors.

Evert Eells, Sr., DE, Vallivue

The SIC 5A defensive player of the year and High School On SI Idaho all-state selection dominated for the Falcons, finishing the season with 92 tackles (23 for loss) and 15.5 sacks to lead them back to the playoffs.

Tyce Fisher, Sr., LB, Homedale

The 6-0, 190-pounder patrolled the middle of the field for the 4A champs, making the all-state first team with 122 tackles (15 for loss), seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

David Foremaster, Sr., DL, Rocky Mountain

The 6-3, 230-pounder can line up anywhere along the defensive front for the Grizzlies, earning second-team 6A all-state honors last fall with 72 tackles (11 for loss) and five sacks.

Jack Henderson, Sr., DE, Bishop Kelly

The 6-4, 235-pound Utah commit dominated as an edge rusher for the 5A champion Knights a year ago, playing through an ankle injury in the final and finishing with 70 tackles (25 for loss), 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles to earn first-team all-state honors.

Home. 🔴⚪️

Honored to announce my commitment to the University of Utah. Coach Scalley is assembling something special in Salt Lake City. Coach Breckterfield and Coach Gross brought me into this family and I trust them completely.



The coaches, the culture, the brotherhood. This… pic.twitter.com/dNMtmBcyJ3 — Jack Henderson ⭐⭐⭐ (@HendersonJack27) April 7, 2026

Collins Hirschi, Jr., DE, Madison

The 6-2, 225-pound edge rusher is only scratching the surface of his potential following a sophomore season that saw him earn first-team all-High Country 6A honors — the only sophomore to do so.

Nathan Kimberling, Sr., DE, Kendrick

The 6-0, 215-pounder was a two-way all-state first-team selection for the 2A state champion, finishing with 19 sacks as he teamed with 2A player of the year Nathan Tweit as a two-headed monster on the edge of the Tigers defensive front.

Kysen Mackenzie, Sr., LB, Fruitland

The 5-11, 185-pounder was a tackling machine in the middle of the Grizzlies defense, reaching double digits eight times in 11 games and finishing with 153 (11 for loss), an interception and four hurries to earn second-team 4A all-state honors.

Luke Mikita, Sr., LB, Eagle

Mikita is a two-time all-SIC River Division selection who made the 6A all-state second team last fall, when the 6-1, 215-pound outside linebacker finished with 63 tackles (11 for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked punts and three pass breakups.

Ethan Minegar, Sr., DE, Cole Valley Christian

The 6-1, 200-pound edge rusher enjoyed a breakout junior season with the Chargers, announcing himself with four sacks in a Week 2 win over Melba and finishing the year with 66 tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, three forced fumbles and seven hurries to earn 4A all-state second-team recognition.

Malachi Mitchell, Sr., LB, Highland

The first-team all-High Country 6A outside linebacker recently committed to Idaho State as a proven edge setter after the 5-11, 205-pounder finished last season with 84 tackles (six for loss) and a sack.

Happy to announce that I have verbally committed to play football at Idaho State University! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Excited for what’s ahead. The work continues. #GoBengals@gnduff @CodyHawkins… pic.twitter.com/Jn77phE5ME — Malakai Mitchell (@MalakaiMit25819) July 27, 2026

Braxton Mowder, Jr., LB, New Plymouth

The 5-10, 185-pounder was a force at middle linebacker and the only sophomore to make the 3A all-state team on defense as a first-team selection, finishing with 142 tackles (four for loss), a sack and an interception.

Ben Murray, Sr., LB, Coeur d'Alene

The 5-10, 175-pounder can play a hybrid role for the Vikings, sliding between free safety and linebacker, where he won first-team all-Inland Empire 6A as a junior with 98 tackles (19 for loss), three sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Titus Osterman, Sr., LB, Kimberly

Osterman made his college choice early in the process when the 6-4, 230-pound three-star recruit chose the University of Washington in late January following a junior season in which he made 96 tackles (12 for loss), broke up two passes and blocked two kicks to make the High School On SI all-state team.

Marley Pearce, Sr., LB, Wallace

The 6-3, 180-pounder overwhelmed rivals at the 1A level last year, making 141 tackles (111 solo), including 25 for loss, with six sacks, 14 hurries and three fumble recoveries to earn first-team all-state honors as the Miners reached the state semifinals.

Orion Stewart, Sr., LB, Kendrick

On a defense stacked with talent, it was the Tigers’ 5-9, 165-pounder who won Whitepine League defensive player of the year honors for the 2A champions, when he finished with 125 tackles despite playing past halftime in only two of their 11 games — including 17 in the state final against Logos.

Jared Thiel, Jr., CB Bishop Kelly

Last year’s High School On SI Idaho defensive player of the year demonstrated why the 5-11, 175-pounder is already considered one of the Pacific Northwest’s top cover corners last fall, when he finished with 10 interceptions, broke up 11 passes, made 51 tackles (five for loss) with four sacks, and recovered four fumbles.

Brenten Thueson, Sr., LB, Columbia

Thueson is your classic gap-filling linebacker, with the 6-2, 230-pounder set to become a four-year starter for the Wildcats after earning all-SIC 5A first-team honors for the second time last fall despite missing their final two games due to injury, finishing with 83 tackles (10 for loss) and seven hurries.

Brock Yarbrough, Sr., LB, Sandpoint

The 5A Inland Empire defensive player of the year was a first-team all-state selection for the Bulldogs, with the 6-2, 210-pound triple threat — he also was an all-state receiver and kicker — finishing with 64 tackles (seven for loss), three interceptions and three forced fumbles.