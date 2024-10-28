Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Idaho Boys Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)?
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across Idaho with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for the SBLive/SI Idaho Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-27. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced the following Monday.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
1. Ben Avella, jr., Bishop Kelly football
Avella accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) while passing for 191 yards in a 21-6 victory over Emmett.
2. Travis Bartich, sr., Boise soccer
Bartich kept a clean sheet as Boise downed Rocky Mountain in overtime, 1-0, to claim the Class 6A state championship.
3. Noah Burnham, jr., Eagle football
Burnham finished with 121 yards of total offense as Eagle fell to Rocky Mountain, 38-0 in the 6A Southern Idaho Conference championship game.
4. Alec Campos, so., Homedale football
Campos intercepted two passes as Homedale shut out Cole Valley Christian, 54-0.
5. Onix Carson, jr., Vallivue football
Carson had 22 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-14 victory over Nampa.
6. Marcellus Clay, sr., Capital football
Clay ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns while catching five passes for 67 yards and another score in a 32-22 win over Borah.
7. Kolin Cook, sr., Weiser football
Cook accounted for five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in a 70-13 win over Payette.
8. Zyan Crockett, jr., Skyline football
Crockett compiled 258 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns as Skyline downed Bonneville, 46-16.
9. Henry Downey, sr., Skyview football
Downey recorded for 185 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a 21-0 shutout of Ridgevue.
10. Owen Hatfield, jr., Salmon River football
Hatfield needed just seven carries to run for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-26 rout of Council. He also had 13 tackles on defense.
11. Tez Hernandez, jr., Nampa football
Hernandez ran for 101 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Vallivue.
12. Graham Herzog, sr., Owyhee soccer
Herzog netted two goals in the 6A state quarterfinals and had two more in the third-place match, helping Owyhee secure the bronze medal at the state soccer tournament.
13. Porter Higley, jr., Buhl football
Higley had five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-23 win over Filer. The junior also recorded four tackles for loss, including two sacks.
14. Drew Holman, jr., Middleton football
Holman rumbled for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as Middleton downed Mountain View, 17-14.
15. Hudson Lewis, jr., Timberline football
Lewis scored two third-quarter defensive touchdowns in a 36-35 overtime win over Owyhee. The senior intercepted a backward pitch and raced 63 yards to the end zone and later added a 57-yard pick-six.
16. Dawson McInelly, sr., Sugar-Salem football
McInelly compiled 234 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and five tackles in a 45-7 rout of Teton.
17. Trenton McLean, sr., Post Falls football
McLean caught six passes for 135 yards as Post Falls defeated Lake City, 28-6.
18. Rylan McPherson, sr., Rocky Mountain soccer
McPherson scored two second-half goals in a 2-1 6A state semifinal win over Bishop Kelly.
19. Taeshaun Reese, sr., Rocky Mountain football
Reese had 107 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the shutout of Eagle.
20. Caden Symons, jr., Coeur d’Alene football
Symons completed 15 of 19 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Raymond (Canada).
21. Kage Weil, sr., Lakeland football
Weil ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 34-14 win over Lewiston.
