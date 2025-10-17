High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls into Week 8 on October 17-18

Brady Twombly

Williamsville celebrates after a touchdown catch against Athens during a Sangamo Conference football game at Paul Jenkins Field on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
Williamsville celebrates after a touchdown catch against Athens during a Sangamo Conference football game at Paul Jenkins Field on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. / Bill Welt/The State Journal-Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 50 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, October 17, through Saturday, October 18. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 48 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Williamsville vs Maroa-Forsyth at 7:00 PM.

Argenta-Oreana vs Sangamon Valley

Athens vs New Berlin

Attica vs South Vermillion

Auburn vs Pittsfield

Beardstown vs Carrollton

Blue Ridge vs Meridian

Casey-Westfield vs Richland County

Catlin vs Oakwood

Central A & M vs Fisher

Centennial vs Normal Community

Champaign Central vs Normal West

Charleston vs Mahomet-Seymour

Clifton Central vs Iroquois West

Clinton vs El Paso-Gridley

Coal City vs Herscher

Covington vs Riverton Parke

Cumberland vs Nokomis

Danville vs Richwoods

Decatur Eisenhower vs Lanphier

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Warrensburg-Latham

Effingham vs Mattoon

Fieldcrest vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Glenwood vs Sacred Heart-Griffin

Hamilton Heights vs West Lafayette

Heyworth vs Tuscola

Hoopeston vs Westville

Illinois Valley Central vs Tolono Unity

Jacksonville vs MacArthur

Litchfield vs Pana

Manual vs Urbana

Maroa-Forsyth vs Williamsville

Marshall vs Mt. Carmel

Mater Dei vs St. Teresa

Momence vs Watseka

Monticello vs Prairie Central

Mt. Zion vs Taylorville

Normal University vs Springfield Southeast

North Mac vs Vandalia

North Vermillion vs Seeger

Olympia vs Pleasant Plains

Paris vs Robinson

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Rantoul

PORTA vs Riverton

Rochester vs Springfield

Salt Fork vs Oakwood

Seneca vs St. Joseph-Ogden

Shelbyville vs Tri-Valley

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There are two Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The first game, Quincy Notre Dame vs Lincoln, starts at 1:00 PM.

Arcola vs Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland

Quincy Notre Dame vs Lincoln

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

