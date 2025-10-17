Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025
There are 50 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this Friday, October 17, through Saturday, October 18. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 48 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Williamsville vs Maroa-Forsyth at 7:00 PM.
Argenta-Oreana vs Sangamon Valley
Athens vs New Berlin
Attica vs South Vermillion
Auburn vs Pittsfield
Beardstown vs Carrollton
Blue Ridge vs Meridian
Casey-Westfield vs Richland County
Catlin vs Oakwood
Central A & M vs Fisher
Centennial vs Normal Community
Champaign Central vs Normal West
Charleston vs Mahomet-Seymour
Clifton Central vs Iroquois West
Clinton vs El Paso-Gridley
Coal City vs Herscher
Covington vs Riverton Parke
Cumberland vs Nokomis
Danville vs Richwoods
Decatur Eisenhower vs Lanphier
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Warrensburg-Latham
Effingham vs Mattoon
Fieldcrest vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Glenwood vs Sacred Heart-Griffin
Hamilton Heights vs West Lafayette
Heyworth vs Tuscola
Hoopeston vs Westville
Illinois Valley Central vs Tolono Unity
Jacksonville vs MacArthur
Litchfield vs Pana
Manual vs Urbana
Maroa-Forsyth vs Williamsville
Marshall vs Mt. Carmel
Mater Dei vs St. Teresa
Momence vs Watseka
Monticello vs Prairie Central
Mt. Zion vs Taylorville
Normal University vs Springfield Southeast
North Mac vs Vandalia
North Vermillion vs Seeger
Olympia vs Pleasant Plains
Paris vs Robinson
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Rantoul
PORTA vs Riverton
Rochester vs Springfield
Salt Fork vs Oakwood
Seneca vs St. Joseph-Ogden
Shelbyville vs Tri-Valley
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are two Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The first game, Quincy Notre Dame vs Lincoln, starts at 1:00 PM.
Arcola vs Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland
Quincy Notre Dame vs Lincoln