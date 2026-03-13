The 2026 Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Friday, March 13th with Semifinal games for the OSAA top divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 13, 2026

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

No. 1 Stayton vs. No. 5 Henley - 03/13

No. 2 Baker vs. No. 6 St. Helens - 03/13

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

No. 1 Redmond vs. No. 5 West Albany - 03/13

No. 3 South Albany vs. No. 2 Springfield - 03/13

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

No. 1 Tualatin vs. No. 4 South Medford - 03/13

No. 3 Benson Tech vs. No. 2 West Linn - 03/13

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