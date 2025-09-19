Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025
There are 45 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this weekend from Friday September 19 to Saturday September 20, 2025. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as Marshall travels to Richland County on Friday, September 19, 2025.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 45 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Decatur Eisenhower vs MacArthur, starts at 5:00 PM.
Arcola vs Sangamon Valley
Argenta-Oreana vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond
Athens vs Olympia
Attica vs Fountain Central
Auburn vs Pleasant Plains
Beardstown vs Camp Point Central
Bismarck-Henning vs Iroquois West
Bloomington Central Catholic vs Rantoul
Casey-Westfield vs Robinson
Central A & M vs Madison
Central Catholic vs West Lafayette
Centennial vs Danville
Champaign Central vs Urbana
Charleston vs Effingham
Clifton Central vs Oakwood
Clinton vs Tuscola
Covington vs South Vermillion
Cumberland vs Tri-County Christian
Decatur Eisenhower vs MacArthur
El Paso-Gridley vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Fisher vs Westmont
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Westville
Gillespie vs Pana
Glenwood vs Rochester
Herscher vs Wilmington
Jacksonville vs Lanphier
Lawrenceville vs Paris
Lincoln vs Normal University
Litchfield vs North Mac
Mahomet-Seymour vs Taylorville
Maroa-Forsyth vs PORTA
Marshall vs Richland County
Mattoon vs Mt. Zion
Meridian vs Palestine
Monticello vs St. Teresa
New Berlin vs Riverton
Nokomis vs Villa Grove
Parke Heritage vs Seeger
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Prairie Central
Pittsfield vs Williamsville
Quincy Notre Dame vs Sacred Heart-Griffin
Salt Fork vs Watseka
Shelbyville vs Warrensburg-Latham
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is 1 Champaign-Springfield high school football game in Illinois on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The first game, Springfield Southeast vs Springfield, starts at 1:00 PM.
Springfield Southeast vs Springfield