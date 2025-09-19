High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls into Week 4 of the 2025 season on September 19

Brady Twombly

Arcola visits Sangamon Valley on Friday.
Arcola visits Sangamon Valley on Friday. / Arcola Football

There are 45 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this weekend from Friday September 19 to Saturday September 20, 2025. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as Marshall travels to Richland County on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 45 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Decatur Eisenhower vs MacArthur, starts at 5:00 PM.

Arcola vs Sangamon Valley

Argenta-Oreana vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond

Athens vs Olympia

Attica vs Fountain Central

Auburn vs Pleasant Plains

Beardstown vs Camp Point Central

Bismarck-Henning vs Iroquois West

Bloomington Central Catholic vs Rantoul

Casey-Westfield vs Robinson

Central A & M vs Madison

Central Catholic vs West Lafayette

Centennial vs Danville

Champaign Central vs Urbana

Charleston vs Effingham

Clifton Central vs Oakwood

Clinton vs Tuscola

Covington vs South Vermillion

Cumberland vs Tri-County Christian

Decatur Eisenhower vs MacArthur

El Paso-Gridley vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Fisher vs Westmont

Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs Westville

Gillespie vs Pana

Glenwood vs Rochester

Herscher vs Wilmington

Iroquois West vs Bismarck-Henning

Jacksonville vs Lanphier

Lawrenceville vs Paris

Lincoln vs Normal University

Litchfield vs North Mac

Litchfield/Lincolnwood vs North Mac

Mahomet-Seymour vs Taylorville

Maroa-Forsyth vs PORTA

Marshall vs Richland County

Mattoon vs Mt. Zion

Meridian vs Palestine

Monticello vs St. Teresa

New Berlin vs Riverton

Nokomis vs Villa Grove

Parke Heritage vs Seeger

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Prairie Central

Pittsfield vs Williamsville

Quincy Notre Dame vs Sacred Heart-Griffin

Salt Fork vs Watseka

Shelbyville vs Warrensburg-Latham

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There is 1 Champaign-Springfield high school football game in Illinois on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The first game, Springfield Southeast vs Springfield, starts at 1:00 PM.

Springfield Southeast vs Springfield

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Illinois