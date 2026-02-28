Former Illinois High School Coach, State Champion Named In Alleged Grooming Lawsuit
A former Illinois high school teacher and coach has been named in a lawsuit filed by four former Oswego High School students alleging grooming and sexual misconduct.
Sean Staffeldt, who was a team captain for the Oswego football team that won the Illinois High School Association Class 7A state championship in 2003, is accused of years of grooming, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct. The lawsuit also claims there were failures by Oswego Community Unit School District 308 to protect the students and others.
Attorneys from Disparti Law Group filed the lawsuit on behalf of Kala Sundstorm, Anne Marie Fish, Natalie Grimm and Jillian Lake, all former Oswego High School students.
“Four courageous women are holding Oswego Community Unit School District 308 and teacher Sean Staffeldt accountable for years of sexual abuse that the district knew about but failed to stop, despite receiving multiple reports dating back years,” attorney Cass Casper said.
Reports Indicate Years Of Incidents Taking Place At Illinois High School
The complaint indicates that District 308 received warnings and complaints dating back years, including reports from staff members and a written warning issued in 2017 directing Staffeldt to maintain professionalism and prohibiting him from hugging and touching students.
In 2020, students began formally reporting misconduct, but, according to the complaint, victims were not provided adequate support and were instead isolated or pushed to alter their educational paths while the investigation unfolded.
All four plaintiffs describe a pattern of manipulation, isolation and abuse that left them feeling unsupported and unheard.
Victim: 'Throughout The Entire Process, I was Terrified'
“Throughout the entire process, I was terrified,” Lake said. “I felt alone. I felt like, although I spoke up, my voice wasn’t actually heard. I desperately needed someone to help me get through it or tell me everything would be okay.
“I received absolutely no support from the school or district.”
It is alleged in the lawsuit that Staffeldt’s conduct was widely known among students and staff, and that members of the district’s leadership failed to act.
“The young women standing here - and those whose privacy we respect - deserve more than statements,” Fish said. “They deserve enforcement. They deserve transparency. They deserve leaders who will choose children over comfort every single time.”
According to WGNTV.com, Staffeldt was placed on administrative leave in 2020 and forced to resign following a formal investigation. The Disparti Law Group claims the defendant remains licensed to teach in Illinois.