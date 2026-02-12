Illinois High School Basketball Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse
An Illinois high school basketball coach faces serious charges involving an alleged sexual abuse.
Daniel Ruffin, who was the head boys basketball coach at Peoria High School before being suspended, was charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Grooming in connection with alleged sexual conduct involving a second student earlier this week.
According to a report, a second victim came forward and reported the incident to police after Ruffin was charged last week in a separate case involving another student. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Back on February 5, 2026, police were provided information that Ruffin had sexual conduct with a student while he was the head boys basketball coach at Peoria. The victim, who is now 18 years old but was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, reported that Ruffin engaged in sexual acts with her.
Second Victim Has Also Come Forward In Case Involving Illinois High School Basketball Coach
The victim also stated that several of the alleged sexual acts occurred in his office at the school. Police observed several explicit text messages from Ruffin to the victim.
If convicted, Ruffin could have up to 15 years in prison.
Ruffin was in his sixth season leading the Peoria boys basketball team after playing at Bradley University. His half-brother is former Indiana All-American A.J. Guyton.
Daniel Ruffin Played Four Seasons At Bradley
A native of Peoria, Illinois, Ruffin played four seasons at Bradley, starting 238 games while playing in 244 during that time. He averaged a career-high 14 points as a senior, adding nearly six assists.
For his collegiate career, Ruffin posted 10.5 points, 5.3 assists and just under three rebounds per game.
Ruffin helped lead Peoria to a state championship while his dad, Dan Ruffin, was a head coach at the school. The 2003 graduate took over at his alma mater during the COVID shortened season.