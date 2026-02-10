Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, February 10, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 3 Glacier Peak takes on Arlington and No. 23 Mercer Island hosts Interlake.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 10
With six games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 13 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 3 Glacier Peak vs Arlington.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are eight 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The slate is headlined by Interlake vs No. 23 Mercer Island.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are six 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Cedarcrest vs Foster.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are nine 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Lakeside vs Medical Lake.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are three 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The game of the night is Tulalip Heritage vs Lummi.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are seven 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Liberty Bell vs Okanogan.