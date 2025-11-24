Illinois High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - November 24, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Illinois high school football playoffs
The 2025 Illinois high school football playoffs roll on on Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29, with eight games in the Final Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 28 at Hancock Stadium.
Illinois Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)
State Championship
Illinois Class 2A Bracket
State Championship
Illinois Class 3A Bracket
State Championship
Illinois Class 4A Bracket
State Championship
Illinois Class 5A Bracket
State Championship
Illinois Class 6A Bracket
State Championship
Illinois Class 7A Bracket
State Championship
Illinois Class 8A Bracket
State Championship
