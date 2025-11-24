High School

Illinois High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - November 24, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Illinois high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Oswego takes on Chicago Mt. Carmel in the 8A State Championship on Saturday, November 29, 2025
Oswego takes on Chicago Mt. Carmel in the 8A State Championship on Saturday, November 29, 2025

The 2025 Illinois high school football playoffs roll on on Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29, with eight games in the Final Round.  

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 28 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)

State Championship

Illinois Class 2A Bracket

State Championship

Illinois Class 3A Bracket

State Championship

Illinois Class 4A Bracket

State Championship

Illinois Class 5A Bracket

State Championship

Illinois Class 6A Bracket

State Championship

Illinois Class 7A Bracket

State Championship

Illinois Class 8A Bracket

State Championship

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

