Vote: Who is the 2025 Long Island High School Receiver of the Year?
The 2025-26 high school boys football season has come and gone.
Fans will now get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective position.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks and running backs out of Long Island. Next up are receivers, followed by defenders.
There are hundreds of outstanding players on Long Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. We try to include as many athletes as possible. (Athletes in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
Levi Felix, Port Washington, junior
Felix capped his 2025 season for the Vikings with 34 receptions for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jack Kamenstein, Huntington, senior
Kamenstein starred for the Blue Devils with 43 receptions for 848 yards and 10 TDs.
Aiden Mirelis, Division, junior
Mirelis recorded 43 catches for 808 yards and 14 TDs for the Blue Dragons. He also chipped in a 50-yard TD pass.
Luke Neugebauer, Sayville, senior
Neugebauer finished his 2025 campaign with 38 receptions for 738 yards and 13 TDs for the Long Island Class III champion Golden Flashes.
AJ Rudolph, Miller Place, senior
Rudolph had 59 catches for 1,010 yards, 12 TDs and had a couple of two-point conversion receptions for the Panthers.
Zack Silva, Long Beach, senior
Silva compiled 52 receptions for 639 yards and five TDs for the Marines.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App