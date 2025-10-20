Illinois High School Football Computer Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Illinois high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Illinois Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our computer rankings, Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Here are High School On SI's latest Illinois high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
IHSA High School Football Rankings
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8-0)
2. Morris (8-0)
3. Barrington (7-1)
4. Milledgeville (9-0)
5. Montini Catholic (8-0)
6. Maine South (7-1)
7. Brother Rice (7-1)
8. South Fork (7-0)
9. Vandalia (8-0)
10. Nazareth Academy (7-1)
11. Richmond-Burton (8-0)
12. Glenwood (8-0)
13. Farmington (10-0)
14. Glenbard West (7-1)
15. Byron (8-0)
16. Rockridge (8-0)
17. Stockton (9-0)
18. El Paso-Gridley (8-0)
19. Fremd (7-1)
20. Richland County (8-0)
21. Prairie Ridge (8-0)
22. Camp Point Central (8-0)
23. Lena-Winslow (8-1)
24. St. Charles North (7-1)
25. Lincoln-Way East (7-1)
26. Wethersfield/Annawan (8-0)
27. East St. Louis (6-2)
28. Williamsville (8-0)
29. Bloomington Central Catholic (7-0)
30. Rochester (7-1)
31. Bishop McNamara (8-0)
32. Benton (8-0)
33. Macomb (8-1)
34. Pawnee (7-1)
35. Johnston City (8-0)
36. Lincoln-Way Central (7-1)
37. Yorkville (7-1)
38. Westville (7-1)
39. Richards (7-1)
40. Polo (7-1)
41. Warren Township (7-1)
42. Moline (7-1)
43. Providence Catholic (6-2)
44. Breese Central (7-1)
45. Burlington Central (7-1)
46. Calhoun/Brussels (8-0)
47. Lincoln-Way West (7-1)
48. Washington (7-1)
49. Newman Central Catholic (7-1)
50. Belvidere North (8-0)