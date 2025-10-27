Illinois High School Football Computer Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Illinois high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI
Illinois Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our computer rankings, Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Here are High School On SI's latest Illinois high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
IHSA High School Football Rankings
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-0)
2. South Fork (8-0)
3. Barrington (8-1)
4. Maine South (8-1)
5. Montini Catholic (9-0)
6. Glenbard West (8-1)
7. Milledgeville (10-0)
8. Nazareth Academy (8-1)
9. Richmond-Burton (9-0)
10. Brother Rice (8-1)
11. Vandalia (9-0)
12. Fremd (8-1)
13. East St. Louis (6-3)
14. Richland County (9-0)
15. Glenwood (9-0)
16. Stockton (10-0)
17. Morris (8-1)
18. Rockridge (9-0)
19. Prairie Ridge (9-0)
20. Westville (9-0)
21. Bishop McNamara (9-0)
22. St. Charles North (8-1)
23. Farmington (11-0)
24. El Paso-Gridley (9-0)
25. Lincoln-Way West (8-1)
26. Bloomington Central Catholic (8-0)
27. Lena-Winslow (9-1)
28. Williamsville (9-0)
29. Camp Point Central (9-0)
30. Rochester (8-1)
31. Warren Township (8-1)
32. Johnston City (9-0)
33. Moline (8-1)
34. Breese Central (8-1)
35. Wethersfield/Annawan (9-0)
36. Belvidere North (9-0)
37. Polo (8-1)
38. Benton (9-0)
39. Byron (9-0)
40. Pawnee (8-1)
41. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (9-0)
42. Wilmington (8-1)
43. Bradley-Bourbonnais (8-1)
44. Downers Grove North (7-2)
45. Lincoln-Way Central (8-1)
46. Seneca (9-0)
47. Freeburg (8-1)
48. Batavia (7-2)
49. Calhoun/Brussels (9-0)
50. Lincoln-Way East (7-2)