Illinois high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

The 2025 Illinois high school football season began Week 2 action Thursday night and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Bergen Catholic (NJ) 22, East St. Louis 21
Byron 63, Rock Falls 0
Curie 46, Johnson 6
Evergreen Park 26, Agricultural Science 2
Foreman 32, Kelly 14
Hyde Park at Brooks, Not Reported
Julian at Catalyst-Maria, Cancelled
Kennedy 15, Clemente 8
Rowe-Clark 20, The Noble Academy 0
Springfield 51, Champaign Central 41
St. Francis 38, Kenwood 34
