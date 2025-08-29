High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

See every score from Thursday night's Illinois high school football action

Gary Adornato

Kara Hawley/Rockford Register Star / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Illinois high school football season began Week 2 action Thursday night and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Bergen Catholic (NJ) 22, East St. Louis 21

Byron 63, Rock Falls 0

Curie 46, Johnson 6

Evergreen Park 26, Agricultural Science 2

Foreman 32, Kelly 14

Hyde Park at Brooks, Not Reported

Julian at Catalyst-Maria, Cancelled

Kennedy 15, Clemente 8

Rowe-Clark 20, The Noble Academy 0

Springfield 51, Champaign Central 41

St. Francis 38, Kenwood 34

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

More Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Illinois