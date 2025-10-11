Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 10, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Abingdon/Avon 31, Havana 26
Addison Trail 45, Proviso East 16
Alden-Hebron 37, Westminster Christian 20
Amboy 62, Cambridge 12
Antioch 49, Grayslake North 8
Argenta-Oreana 49, Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland 9
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 43, Nokomis 20
Aurora Central Catholic 42, Living Word Lutheran 34
Aurora Christian 49, Chicago Christian 7
Barrington 23, Fremd 7
Batavia 28, Wheaton North 7
Belleville West 57, Alton 13
Bishop McNamara 29, Wheaton Academy 14
Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Blue Island Eisenhower 40, Evergreen Park 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, DeKalb 19
Breese Central 31, Roxana 20
Bremen 8, Oak Forest 49
Brother Rice 42, Notre Dame 14
Brown County 66, Beardstown 0
Burlington Central 20, Huntley 7
Byron 55, Genoa-Kingston 7
Cahokia 40, Centralia 8
Calhoun/Brussels 41, Carrollton 0
Camp Point Central 46, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 3
Carbondale 52, Herrin 14
Carlinville 43, Southwestern 10
Carmel 54, DePaul College Prep 14
Carterville 50, Massac County 7
Cary-Grove 56, Crystal Lake South 13
Casey-Westfield 21, Mt. Carmel 20
Catlin 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Centennial 40, Thornridge 17
Chester 38, Dupo 37
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Joliet Catholic 7
Clifton Central 54, Hoopeston 0
Coal City 49, Peotone 7
Columbia 7, Salem 6
Conant 43, Schaumburg 28
Corliss 62, Lindblom 19
Crete-Monee 35, Rich Township 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Warrensburg-Latham 13
Dixon 50, Winnebago 15
Downers Grove North 41, York 28
Downers Grove South 30, Hinsdale South 27
DuQuoin 48, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Durand/Pecatonica 34, Forreston 20
East Moline United 48, Rock Island 21
East St. Louis 55, Belleville East 7
Edwardsville 35, O'Fallon 3
El Paso-Gridley 40, Eureka 0
Elgin 25, Streamwood 6
Elk Grove 57, Wheeling 13
Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14
Farmington 63, ROWVA 12
Fenwick 48, Benet Academy 7
Fenton 33, Aurora East 6
Flora 28, Fairfield 20
Freeburg 63, East Alton-Wood River 0
Fulton 56, Southwestern 40
Galva 38, Peoria Heights 12
Geneseo 31, Sterling 10
Glenbard East 41, West Chicago 6
Glenbard North 16, Geneva 13
Glenbard South 42, Ridgewood 7
Glenbard West 44, Hinsdale Central 20
Glenbrook South 42, Deerfield 0
Glenwood 56, Lincoln 0
Grant 65, Round Lake 17
Greenville 41, Gillespie 22
Guilford 35, Freeport 12
Hamilton 62, Lewistown 6
Hampshire 16, McHenry 17
Herscher 19, Reed-Custer 13
Hersey 52, Buffalo Grove 2
Highland Park 38, Niles North 13
Hillsboro 35, Litchfield 21
Hononegah 63, Boylan Catholic 21
IC Catholic Prep 57, Marmion 14
Illinois Valley Central 28, Rock Falls 0
Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20
Johnston City 44, Hamilton County 6
Johnsburg 27, Plano 7
Kankakee 48, Bloom 0
Lake Forest 28, Waukegan 8
Lake Park 41, St. Charles East 35
Lake Zurich 35, Mundelein 0
Lakes 46, North Chicago 7
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0
Lemont 31, Hillcrest 24
LeRoy 14, Heyworth 12
Leyden 31, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 22
Libertyville 35, Zion-Benton 20
Lincoln Park 50, Johnson 6
Lincoln-Way Central 28, Andrew 21
Lincoln-Way East 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 14
Lockport 28, Carl Sandburg 7
Lyons 32, Oak Park-River Forest 6
Macomb 42, Knoxville 19
Maine South 56, Glenbrook North 0
Maine West 49, Maine East 0
Manteno 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13
Marengo 49, Harvard 0
Marian Central Catholic 27, Christ the King 0
Marion 48, Collinsville 35
Marist 35, Saint Ignatius College Prep 21
Marquette 51, Elmwood 6
Marquette Catholic 51, Madison 6
Marshall 34, Lawrenceville 7
Mascoutah 24, Civic Memorial 7
McHenry 17, Hampshire 16
Meridian 34, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 20
Metamora 49, Limestone 13
Metro-East Lutheran 70, Martinsville 40
Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16
Minooka 10, Oswego 3
Moline 2, Alleman 0
Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14
Monmouth United 54, Astoria/VIT 18
Montini Catholic 43, Saint Viator 3
Morris 42, Ottawa 0
Morrison 48, Dakota 16
Morton 66, East Peoria 32
Mt. Zion 31, Effingham 7
Naperville Central 28, Metea Valley 21
Naperville North 29, Neuqua Valley 23
Nashville 55, Pinckneyville 7
Nazareth Academy 43, De La Salle 0
Newman Central Catholic 24, Riverdale 14
Newton 24, Robinson 21
Normal Community 41, Danville 0
Normal University 55, Decatur Eisenhower 12
Normal West 48, Manual 0
North Boone 55, Lutheran 0
Oakwood 48, Iroquois West 0
Olympia 50, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Oswego East 28, Yorkville 17
Palatine 35, Hoffman Estates 21
Pana 65, North Mac 12
Pekin 30, Canton 20
Peoria 64, Champaign Central 27
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Bloomington 19
Plainfield East 27, Joliet West 7
Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 0
Pleasant Hill 40, North Greene 0
Pleasant Plains 27, Pittsfield 14
Polo 50, River Ridge 8
Pontiac 21, Monticello 0
PORTA 22, Athens 18
Prairie Central 40, Rantoul 6
Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 14
Princeton 48, Mendota 10
Prospect 35, Rolling Meadows 32
Providence Catholic 21, Loyola Academy 20
Quincy 44, Galesburg 22
Quincy Notre Dame 28, Jacksonville 0
Reavis 43, Thornton Fractional South 0
Richards 59, Oak Lawn Community 29
Richland County 41, Paris 22
Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock North 0
Ridgeview/Lexington 43, Fieldcrest 8
Riverside-Brookfield 67, Elmwood Park 8
Riverton 36, Auburn 33
Rochelle 21, Kaneland 20
Rockridge 61, Mercer County 24
Romeoville 48, Joliet Central 0
Rushville-Industry 54, Stark County 19
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Springfield 33
Seneca 48, St. Bede 16
Shelbyville 42, Clinton 6
Shepard 48, Argo 0
Sherrard 52, Kewanee 7
South Beloit 38, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 8
St. Francis 42, Marian Catholic 20
St. Laurence 35, St. Patrick 19
St. Rita 52, Leo 7
St. Teresa 35, Central A & M 14
Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15
Stockton 46, Eastland 8
Stockton 46, Pearl City-Eastland 8
Sycamore 34, LaSalle-Peru 28
Taylorville 57, Charleston 14
Thornton Fractional North 38, Tinley Park 7
Thornwood 34, Thornton 6
Tolono Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Triad 31, Jersey 14
Tri-Valley 21, Tremont 13
Triopia 6, Unity/Seymour 0
Tuscola 2, Fisher 0
Vandalia 56, Staunton 21
Vernon Hills 27, Niles West 6
Villa Grove 25, Sangamon Valley 24
Warren Township 28, Stevenson 13
Washington 23, Dunlap 15
Waterloo 43, Highland 14
Waubonsie Valley 51, Stagg 0
Wauconda 53, Grayslake Central 27
Wesclin 34, Red Bud 22
West Aurora 2, Larkin 0
West Carroll 70, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
West Prairie 46, Bushnell-Prairie City 8
Westville 55, Watseka 0
Wethersfield/Annawan 17, Princeville 14
Wheaton-Warrenville South 33, St. Charles North 7
Whitney Young 47, Clark 0
Willowbrook 50, Proviso West 8
Williamsville 53, New Berlin 7
Wilmington 45, Streator 0
Woodstock 42, Sandwich 26
Zeigler-Royalton 48, Carmi-White County 14