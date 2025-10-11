High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Illinois high school football

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 10, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Abingdon/Avon 31, Havana 26

Addison Trail 45, Proviso East 16

Alden-Hebron 37, Westminster Christian 20

Amboy 62, Cambridge 12

Antioch 49, Grayslake North 8

Argenta-Oreana 49, Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland 9

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 43, Nokomis 20

Aurora Central Catholic 42, Living Word Lutheran 34

Aurora Christian 49, Chicago Christian 7

Barrington 23, Fremd 7

Batavia 28, Wheaton North 7

Belleville West 57, Alton 13

Bishop McNamara 29, Wheaton Academy 14

Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Blue Island Eisenhower 40, Evergreen Park 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, DeKalb 19

Breese Central 31, Roxana 20

Bremen 8, Oak Forest 49

Brother Rice 42, Notre Dame 14

Brown County 66, Beardstown 0

Burlington Central 20, Huntley 7

Byron 55, Genoa-Kingston 7

Cahokia 40, Centralia 8

Calhoun/Brussels 41, Carrollton 0

Camp Point Central 46, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 3

Carbondale 52, Herrin 14

Carlinville 43, Southwestern 10

Carmel 54, DePaul College Prep 14

Carterville 50, Massac County 7

Cary-Grove 56, Crystal Lake South 13

Casey-Westfield 21, Mt. Carmel 20

Catlin 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Centennial 40, Thornridge 17

Chester 38, Dupo 37

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Joliet Catholic 7

Clifton Central 54, Hoopeston 0

Coal City 49, Peotone 7

Columbia 7, Salem 6

Conant 43, Schaumburg 28

Corliss 62, Lindblom 19

Crete-Monee 35, Rich Township 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Warrensburg-Latham 13

Dixon 50, Winnebago 15

Downers Grove North 41, York 28

Downers Grove South 30, Hinsdale South 27

DuQuoin 48, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Durand/Pecatonica 34, Forreston 20

East Moline United 48, Rock Island 21

East St. Louis 55, Belleville East 7

Edwardsville 35, O'Fallon 3

El Paso-Gridley 40, Eureka 0

Elgin 25, Streamwood 6

Elk Grove 57, Wheeling 13

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14

Farmington 63, ROWVA 12

Fenwick 48, Benet Academy 7

Fenton 33, Aurora East 6

Flora 28, Fairfield 20

Foreman 46, Marine Leadership Academy 0

Freeburg 63, East Alton-Wood River 0

Fulton 56, Southwestern 40

Galva 38, Peoria Heights 12

Geneseo 31, Sterling 10

Glenbard East 41, West Chicago 6

Glenbard North 16, Geneva 13

Glenbard South 42, Ridgewood 7

Glenbard West 44, Hinsdale Central 20

Glenbrook South 42, Deerfield 0

Glenwood 56, Lincoln 0

Grant 65, Round Lake 17

Greenville 41, Gillespie 22

Greer 61, Blue Ridge 21

Guilford 35, Freeport 12

Hamilton 62, Lewistown 6

Hampshire 16, McHenry 17

Herscher 19, Reed-Custer 13

Hersey 52, Buffalo Grove 2

Highland Park 38, Niles North 13

Hillsboro 35, Litchfield 21

Hononegah 63, Boylan Catholic 21

IC Catholic Prep 57, Marmion 14

Illinois Valley Central 28, Rock Falls 0

Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20

Johnston City 44, Hamilton County 6

Johnsburg 27, Plano 7

Kankakee 48, Bloom 0

Lake Forest 28, Waukegan 8

Lake Park 41, St. Charles East 35

Lake Zurich 35, Mundelein 0

Lakes 46, North Chicago 7

Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0

Lemont 31, Hillcrest 24

LeRoy 14, Heyworth 12

Leyden 31, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 22

Libertyville 35, Zion-Benton 20

Lincoln Park 50, Johnson 6

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Andrew 21

Lincoln-Way East 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 14

Lockport 28, Carl Sandburg 7

Lyons 32, Oak Park-River Forest 6

Macomb 42, Knoxville 19

Maine South 56, Glenbrook North 0

Maine West 49, Maine East 0

Manteno 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13

Marengo 49, Harvard 0

Marian Central Catholic 27, Christ the King 0

Marion 48, Collinsville 35

Marist 35, Saint Ignatius College Prep 21

Marquette 51, Elmwood 6

Marquette Catholic 51, Madison 6

Marshall 34, Lawrenceville 7

Mascoutah 24, Civic Memorial 7

McHenry 17, Hampshire 16

Meridian 34, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 20

Metamora 49, Limestone 13

Metro-East Lutheran 70, Martinsville 40

Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16

Minooka 10, Oswego 3

Moline 2, Alleman 0

Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14

Monmouth United 54, Astoria/VIT 18

Montini Catholic 43, Saint Viator 3

Morris 42, Ottawa 0

Morrison 48, Dakota 16

Morton 66, East Peoria 32

Mt. Zion 31, Effingham 7

Naperville Central 28, Metea Valley 21

Naperville North 29, Neuqua Valley 23

Nashville 55, Pinckneyville 7

Nazareth Academy 43, De La Salle 0

Newman Central Catholic 24, Riverdale 14

Newton 24, Robinson 21

Normal Community 41, Danville 0

Normal University 55, Decatur Eisenhower 12

Normal West 48, Manual 0

North Boone 55, Lutheran 0

Oak Forest 49, Bremen 8

Oakwood 48, Iroquois West 0

Olympia 50, Maroa-Forsyth 36

Oswego East 28, Yorkville 17

Palatine 35, Hoffman Estates 21

Pana 65, North Mac 12

Pekin 30, Canton 20

Peoria 64, Champaign Central 27

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Bloomington 19

Plainfield East 27, Joliet West 7

Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 0

Pleasant Hill 40, North Greene 0

Pleasant Plains 27, Pittsfield 14

Polo 50, River Ridge 8

Pontiac 21, Monticello 0

PORTA 22, Athens 18

Prairie Central 40, Rantoul 6

Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 14

Princeton 48, Mendota 10

Prospect 35, Rolling Meadows 32

Providence Catholic 21, Loyola Academy 20

Quincy 44, Galesburg 22

Quincy Notre Dame 28, Jacksonville 0

Reavis 43, Thornton Fractional South 0

Richards 59, Oak Lawn Community 29

Richland County 41, Paris 22

Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock North 0

Ridgeview/Lexington 43, Fieldcrest 8

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Elmwood Park 8

Riverton 36, Auburn 33

Rochelle 21, Kaneland 20

Rockridge 61, Mercer County 24

Romeoville 48, Joliet Central 0

Rushville-Industry 54, Stark County 19

Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Springfield 33

Seneca 48, St. Bede 16

Shelbyville 42, Clinton 6

Shepard 48, Argo 0

Sherrard 52, Kewanee 7

South Beloit 38, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 8

St. Francis 42, Marian Catholic 20

St. Laurence 35, St. Patrick 19

St. Rita 52, Leo 7

St. Teresa 35, Central A & M 14

Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15

Stockton 46, Eastland 8

Stockton 46, Pearl City-Eastland 8

Sycamore 34, LaSalle-Peru 28

Taylorville 57, Charleston 14

Thornton Fractional North 38, Tinley Park 7

Thornwood 34, Thornton 6

Tolono Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Triad 31, Jersey 14

Tri-Valley 21, Tremont 13

Triopia 6, Unity/Seymour 0

Tuscola 2, Fisher 0

Vandalia 56, Staunton 21

Vernon Hills 27, Niles West 6

Villa Grove 25, Sangamon Valley 24

Warren Township 28, Stevenson 13

Washington 23, Dunlap 15

Waterloo 43, Highland 14

Waubonsie Valley 51, Stagg 0

Wauconda 53, Grayslake Central 27

Wesclin 34, Red Bud 22

West Aurora 2, Larkin 0

West Carroll 70, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

West Prairie 46, Bushnell-Prairie City 8

Westville 55, Watseka 0

Wethersfield/Annawan 17, Princeville 14

Wheaton-Warrenville South 33, St. Charles North 7

Whitney Young 47, Clark 0

Willowbrook 50, Proviso West 8

Williamsville 53, New Berlin 7

Wilmington 45, Streator 0

Woodstock 42, Sandwich 26

Zeigler-Royalton 48, Carmi-White County 14

