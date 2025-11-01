High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Brady Twombly

Myson Johnson Cook (6) of East St. Louis (Ill.) looks for running room against the Bishop Gorman (Nev.) defensive front.
Myson Johnson Cook (6) of East St. Louis (Ill.) looks for running room against the Bishop Gorman (Nev.) defensive front. / Jules Karney

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into the first round of the playoffs on Friday, October 31, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Barrington 72, Elgin 13

Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0

Bishop McNamara 38, Herscher 14

Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Shepard 21

Brother Rice 57, Jefferson 0

Byron 63, Oregon 15

Dixon 45, Woodstock North 0

Downers Grove North 28, Prospect 21

Dunlap 49, Pekin 21

East St. Louis 63, Plainfield East 7

Fremd 41, Huntley 14

Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14

Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29

Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0

Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14

Harlem 62, Mather 0

Hersey 56, Payton College Prep 0

Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15

Johnston City 38, Wesclin 25

King 46, Agricultural Science 6

Lane Tech 34, Perspectives Leadership/Technology 6

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Reavis 7

Lincoln-Way East 45, Stevenson 0

Lincoln-Way West 56, Lincoln Park 14

Lyons 24, York 21

Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20

Morris 54, Woodstock 7

Oswego 17, Naperville North 7

Palatine 29, Whitney Young 8

Peoria Notre Dame 35, Marengo 21

Prairie Ridge 46, Vernon Hills 30

Prosser 62, Kenwood 0

Richards 33, Edwardsville 14

Richmond-Burton 49, North Boone 0

Simeon 56, Goode STEM Academy 8

St. Charles North 42, East Moline United 12

St. Laurence 49, Oak Lawn Community 19

Washington 45, Normal University 13

Waterloo 14, Mt. Zion 13

Published
