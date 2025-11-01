Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into the first round of the playoffs on Friday, October 31, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Barrington 72, Elgin 13
Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0
Bishop McNamara 38, Herscher 14
Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Shepard 21
Brother Rice 57, Jefferson 0
Byron 63, Oregon 15
Dixon 45, Woodstock North 0
Downers Grove North 28, Prospect 21
Dunlap 49, Pekin 21
East St. Louis 63, Plainfield East 7
Fremd 41, Huntley 14
Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14
Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29
Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0
Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14
Harlem 62, Mather 0
Hersey 56, Payton College Prep 0
Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15
Johnston City 38, Wesclin 25
King 46, Agricultural Science 6
Lane Tech 34, Perspectives Leadership/Technology 6
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Reavis 7
Lincoln-Way East 45, Stevenson 0
Lincoln-Way West 56, Lincoln Park 14
Lyons 24, York 21
Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20
Morris 54, Woodstock 7
Oswego 17, Naperville North 7
Palatine 29, Whitney Young 8
Peoria Notre Dame 35, Marengo 21
Prairie Ridge 46, Vernon Hills 30
Prosser 62, Kenwood 0
Richards 33, Edwardsville 14
Richmond-Burton 49, North Boone 0
Simeon 56, Goode STEM Academy 8
St. Charles North 42, East Moline United 12
St. Laurence 49, Oak Lawn Community 19
Washington 45, Normal University 13
Waterloo 14, Mt. Zion 13