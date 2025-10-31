High School

Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday, October 31, 2025

Get IHSA live updates and final scores as the opening round of the 2025 Illinois high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 42 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 31, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 2 East St. Louis hosts Plainfield East, and No. 11 Downers Grove North hosts Prospect.

Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31

With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 1 of the playoffs.

IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 30 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is No. 18 York vs No. 15 Lyons.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 15 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 31, 2025, highlighted by Normal University vs Washington.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 8 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 31, 2025. The slate is headlined by Peoria Notre Dame vs Marengo.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

