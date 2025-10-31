Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 31, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 2 East St. Louis hosts Plainfield East, and No. 11 Downers Grove North hosts Prospect.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 1 of the playoffs.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 30 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is No. 18 York vs No. 15 Lyons.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 31, 2025, highlighted by Normal University vs Washington.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 8 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 31, 2025. The slate is headlined by Peoria Notre Dame vs Marengo.
