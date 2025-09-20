High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 19, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Abingdon/Avon 59, Monmouth United 30

Addison Trail 21, Hinsdale South 7

Alden-Hebron 61, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 37

Alleman 22, Galesburg 54

Althoff Catholic 24, Marion 56

Andrew 42, Waubonsie Valley 40

Antioch 70, Round Lake 12

Argenta-Oreana 35, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 6

Athens 37, Olympia 28

Barrington 21, Maine South 15

Bartlett 28, Streamwood 7

Batavia 42, Lake Park 21

Belvidere North 40, Boylan Catholic 7

Benet Academy 21, Saint Viator 7

Benton 17, DuQuoin 7

Bismarck-Henning 41, Iroquois West 0

Bloomington 31, Normal West 27

Bloomington Central Catholic 51, Rantoul 6

Bolingbrook 47, Plainfield Central 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, St. Mary's 22

Breese Central 49, Freeburg 0

Brother Rice 28, Loyola Academy 6

Brown County 47, Unity/Seymour 0

Buffalo Grove 42, Glenbrook North 20

Bureau Valley 16, Macomb 42

Byron 63, Stillman Valley 9

Cahokia 52, Carbondale 12

Calhoun/Brussels 66, North Greene 0

Camp Point Central 62, Beardstown 0

Carl Sandburg 24, Metea Valley 7

Carlinville 40, Staunton 17

Carmel 21, St. Laurence 14

Carrollton 15, Winchester 12

Carterville 42, Herrin 0

Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27

Casey-Westfield 38, Robinson 14

Centennial 14, Danville 7

Central A & M 48, Madison 26

Centralia 42, Granite City 6

Cerro Gordo 0, Sullivan 2

Champaign Central 46, Urbana 0

Chicago Hope Academy 61, Aurora Christian 44

Chicago Mt. Carmel 41, Saint Ignatius College Prep 14

Chicago Sullivan 6, Mather 41

Clifton Central 35, Oakwood 21

Coal City 49, Streator 13

Collinsville 28, Mt. Vernon 23

Collins 26, Pritzker 0

Columbia 34, Roxana 29

Conant 28, Highland Park 24

Crete-Monee 41, Thornwood 6

Crystal Lake South 34, Crystal Lake Central 7

Curie 14, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 6

DeKalb 41, Stagg 0

DePaul College Prep 28, St. Patrick 31

Dixon 48, North Boone 0

Downers Grove South 34, Willowbrook 23

Dunlap 49, Limestone 0

Dupo 20, Wesclin 13

East Moline United 28, Sterling 49

East Peoria 36, Canton 32

Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 30

Effingham 51, Charleston 35

Elk Grove 24, Deerfield 17

El Paso-Gridley 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14

Elmwood 14, Princeville 35

Erie 12, Rockridge 29

Eureka 6, Ridgeview/Lexington 35

Evanston 7, Hoffman Estates 24

Evergreen Park 7, Shepard 31

Farmington 35, Illini West 0

Fenwick 29, Montini Catholic 31

Fenton 14, Glenbard South 56

Fieldcrest 0, LeRoy 33

Fisher 53, Westmont 0

Flora 34, Edwards County 12

Forreston 36, Morrison 21

Fremd 35, New Trier 16

Galesburg 54, Alleman 22

Galva 70, Bushnell-Prairie City 12

Geneva 28, Wheaton-Warrenville South 7

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14, Westville 72

Gillespie 8, Pana 36

Glenbard East 49, Elmwood Park 0

Glenbard North 42, St. Charles East 13

Glenbard South 56, Fenton 14

Glenbrook South 28, Palatine 16

Glenwood 43, Rochester 42

Goode STEM Academy 26, Hyde Park 8

Grant 41, North Chicago 18

Grayslake Central 20, Lakes 21

Greenfield/Northwestern 43, Pleasant Hill 6

Greenville 48, Hillsboro 28

Guilford 17, Hononegah 10

Hall 18, Sherrard 15

Hamilton 28, Knoxville 35

Harlem 45, Jefferson 8

Hersey 56, Niles West 0

Heyworth 24, Tremont 13

Hiawatha 60, Christian Life 6

Highland 68, Jersey 21

Hillcrest 34, Thornton Fractional South 2

Hoffman Estates 24, Evanston 7

Homewood-Flossmoor 24, Naperville North 10

IC Catholic Prep 7, Nazareth Academy 21

ITW David Speer Academy 21, Phoenix Military 14

Jacksonville 48, Lanphier 0

Jacobs 35, McHenry 6

Johnsburg 28, Sandwich 0

Johnston City 36, Eldorado 6

Joliet Catholic 23, Marist 17

Joliet West 0, Minooka 10

Kaneland 56, Ottawa 7

Kankakee 28, Normal Community 17

Knoxville 35, West Hancock High School 28

Lake Forest 28, Zion-Benton 24

Lake Park 21, Batavia 42

Lake Zurich 17, Libertyville 3

Lakes 21, Grayslake Central 20

LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 0

Lemont 50, Tinley Park 13

Leyden 0, York 56

Lincoln-Way Central 12, Lincoln-Way West 17

Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14

Lincoln-Way West 17, Lincoln-Way Central 12

Lisle 0, Peotone 2

Longwood 30, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 0

MacArthur 47, Decatur Eisenhower 14

Macomb 42, Bureau Valley 16

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Taylorville 27

Maine South 41, Barrington 21

Manteno 26, Reed-Custer 21

Marengo 35, Woodstock 14

Marion 56, Althoff Catholic 24

Marmion 48, De La Salle 14

Maroa-Forsyth 53, PORTA 0

Marquette 50, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 19

Mascoutah 24, Waterloo 19

Mater Dei 52, Harrisburg 21

Mather 41, Chicago Sullivan 6

Meridian 60, Palestine 16

Metamora 43, Morton 40

Milledgeville 28, Polo 6

Moline 28, Geneseo 7

Momence 43, Hoopeston 22

Monmouth-Roseville 42, Mendota 21

Monticello 39, St. Teresa 20

Morgan Park 28, Whitney Young 12

Morris 48, LaSalle-Peru 0

Mt. Carmel 32, Newton 7

Murphysboro 35, Massac County 21

Naperville Central 24, Neuqua Valley 17

Nashville 57, Anna-Jonesboro 14

New Berlin 46, Riverton 23

Newman Central Catholic 40, Orion 14

Niles North 56, Wheeling 42

Nokomis 54, Villa Grove 7

Normal University 47, Lincoln 0

North Mac 40, Litchfield 7

Notre Dame 11, Providence Catholic 21

Oak Forest 47, Thornton Fractional North 14

Oak Lawn Community 34, Bremen 21

Oak Park-River Forest 48, Proviso West 12

Oblong 50, Union 20

Oregon 49, Rock Falls 0

Oswego 44, Plainfield South 22

Oswego East 77, Joliet Central 0

Pana 36, Gillespie 8

Paris 48, Lawrenceville 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Prairie Central 14

Payton College Prep 48, Brooks 6

Peoria 76, Manual 6

Peoria Heights 36, West Prairie 16

Peoria Notre Dame 42, Richwoods 6

Plainfield North 49, Romeoville 0

Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 35

Polo 6, Milledgeville 28

Pontiac 28, Illinois Valley Central 7

Prairie Ridge 28, Burlington Central 11

Princeville 35, Elmwood 14

Princeton 63, Kewanee 12

Prospect 56, Maine West 8

Providence Catholic 21, Notre Dame 11

Quincy 53, Rock Island 6

Red Bud 25, Carlyle 20

Rich Township 14, Thornton 0

Richards 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 26

Richland County 57, Marshall 19

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0

Ridgeview/Lexington 35, Eureka 6

River Ridge 0, West Carroll 48

Riverdale 43, Mercer County 8

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Elgin 0

Rochester 42, Glenwood 43

Rockridge 29, Erie 12

Rolling Meadows 72, Maine East 0

ROWVA 0, Stark County 33

Rushville-Industry 54, Astoria/VIT 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Quincy Notre Dame 26

St. Charles North 34, Wheaton North 23

St. Francis 17, St. Rita 21

St. Patrick 31, DePaul College Prep 28

Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6

Sangamon Valley 44, Arcola 6

Schaumburg 49, Vernon Hills 7

Shepard 31, Evergreen Park 7

Simeon 36, Taft 14

South Elgin 42, West Aurora 35

South Shore 42, Corliss 12

St. Rita 21, St. Francis 17

Stark County 33, ROWVA 0

Sterling 49, East Moline United 28

Stevenson 21, Mundelein 7

Sullivan 2, Cerro Gordo 0

Sycamore 27, Rochelle 22

Tolono Unity 40, St. Joseph-Ogden 10

Tri-Valley 44, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Triopia 26, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 7

Tuscola 39, Clinton 0

Vandalia 48, Southwestern 0

Warren Township 51, Waukegan 0

Warrensburg-Latham 28, Shelbyville 8

Washington 34, Pekin 7

Wauconda 45, Grayslake North 13

West Carroll 48, River Ridge 0

West Chicago 66, Ridgewood 20

Wethersfield/Annawan 42, Havana 0

Wheaton Academy 42, Marian Central Catholic 28

Williamsville 64, Pittsfield 26

Wilmington 49, Herscher 7

Winnebago 53, Lutheran 12

Woodstock North 14, Plano 7

York 56, Leyden 17

Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0

Zeigler-Royalton 32, Hamilton County 13

