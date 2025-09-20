Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 19, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Abingdon/Avon 59, Monmouth United 30
Addison Trail 21, Hinsdale South 7
Alden-Hebron 61, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 37
Althoff Catholic 24, Marion 56
Andrew 42, Waubonsie Valley 40
Antioch 70, Round Lake 12
Argenta-Oreana 35, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 6
Athens 37, Olympia 28
Barrington 21, Maine South 15
Bartlett 28, Streamwood 7
Batavia 42, Lake Park 21
Belvidere North 40, Boylan Catholic 7
Benet Academy 21, Saint Viator 7
Benton 17, DuQuoin 7
Bismarck-Henning 41, Iroquois West 0
Bloomington 31, Normal West 27
Bloomington Central Catholic 51, Rantoul 6
Bolingbrook 47, Plainfield Central 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, St. Mary's 22
Breese Central 49, Freeburg 0
Brother Rice 28, Loyola Academy 6
Brown County 47, Unity/Seymour 0
Buffalo Grove 42, Glenbrook North 20
Byron 63, Stillman Valley 9
Cahokia 52, Carbondale 12
Calhoun/Brussels 66, North Greene 0
Camp Point Central 62, Beardstown 0
Carl Sandburg 24, Metea Valley 7
Carlinville 40, Staunton 17
Carmel 21, St. Laurence 14
Carrollton 15, Winchester 12
Carterville 42, Herrin 0
Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27
Casey-Westfield 38, Robinson 14
Centennial 14, Danville 7
Central A & M 48, Madison 26
Centralia 42, Granite City 6
Cerro Gordo 0, Sullivan 2
Champaign Central 46, Urbana 0
Chicago Hope Academy 61, Aurora Christian 44
Chicago Mt. Carmel 41, Saint Ignatius College Prep 14
Chicago Sullivan 6, Mather 41
Clifton Central 35, Oakwood 21
Coal City 49, Streator 13
Collinsville 28, Mt. Vernon 23
Collins 26, Pritzker 0
Columbia 34, Roxana 29
Conant 28, Highland Park 24
Crete-Monee 41, Thornwood 6
Crystal Lake South 34, Crystal Lake Central 7
Curie 14, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 6
DeKalb 41, Stagg 0
DePaul College Prep 28, St. Patrick 31
Dixon 48, North Boone 0
Downers Grove South 34, Willowbrook 23
Dunlap 49, Limestone 0
Dupo 20, Wesclin 13
East Moline United 28, Sterling 49
East Peoria 36, Canton 32
Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 30
Effingham 51, Charleston 35
Elk Grove 24, Deerfield 17
El Paso-Gridley 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14
Eureka 6, Ridgeview/Lexington 35
Evanston 7, Hoffman Estates 24
Evergreen Park 7, Shepard 31
Farmington 35, Illini West 0
Fenwick 29, Montini Catholic 31
Fenton 14, Glenbard South 56
Fieldcrest 0, LeRoy 33
Fisher 53, Westmont 0
Flora 34, Edwards County 12
Forreston 36, Morrison 21
Fremd 35, New Trier 16
Galesburg 54, Alleman 22
Galva 70, Bushnell-Prairie City 12
Geneva 28, Wheaton-Warrenville South 7
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14, Westville 72
Gillespie 8, Pana 36
Glenbard East 49, Elmwood Park 0
Glenbard North 42, St. Charles East 13
Glenbard South 56, Fenton 14
Glenbrook South 28, Palatine 16
Glenwood 43, Rochester 42
Goode STEM Academy 26, Hyde Park 8
Grant 41, North Chicago 18
Grayslake Central 20, Lakes 21
Greenfield/Northwestern 43, Pleasant Hill 6
Greenville 48, Hillsboro 28
Guilford 17, Hononegah 10
Hall 18, Sherrard 15
Harlem 45, Jefferson 8
Hersey 56, Niles West 0
Heyworth 24, Tremont 13
Hiawatha 60, Christian Life 6
Highland 68, Jersey 21
Hillcrest 34, Thornton Fractional South 2
Hoffman Estates 24, Evanston 7
Homewood-Flossmoor 24, Naperville North 10
IC Catholic Prep 7, Nazareth Academy 21
ITW David Speer Academy 21, Phoenix Military 14
Jacksonville 48, Lanphier 0
Jacobs 35, McHenry 6
Johnsburg 28, Sandwich 0
Johnston City 36, Eldorado 6
Joliet Catholic 23, Marist 17
Joliet West 0, Minooka 10
Kaneland 56, Ottawa 7
Kankakee 28, Normal Community 17
Knoxville 35, West Hancock High School 28
Lake Forest 28, Zion-Benton 24
Lake Zurich 17, Libertyville 3
Lakes 21, Grayslake Central 20
LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 0
Lemont 50, Tinley Park 13
Leyden 0, York 56
Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14
Lincoln-Way West 17, Lincoln-Way Central 12
Lisle 0, Peotone 2
Longwood 30, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 0
MacArthur 47, Decatur Eisenhower 14
Macomb 42, Bureau Valley 16
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Taylorville 27
Maine South 15, Barrington 21
Manteno 26, Reed-Custer 21
Marengo 35, Woodstock 14
Marion 56, Althoff Catholic 24
Marmion 48, De La Salle 14
Maroa-Forsyth 53, PORTA 0
Marquette 50, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 19
Mascoutah 24, Waterloo 19
Mater Dei 52, Harrisburg 21
Mather 41, Chicago Sullivan 6
Meridian 60, Palestine 16
Metamora 43, Morton 40
Moline 28, Geneseo 7
Momence 43, Hoopeston 22
Monmouth-Roseville 42, Mendota 21
Monticello 39, St. Teresa 20
Morgan Park 28, Whitney Young 12
Morris 48, LaSalle-Peru 0
Mt. Carmel 32, Newton 7
Murphysboro 35, Massac County 21
Naperville Central 24, Neuqua Valley 17
Nashville 57, Anna-Jonesboro 14
New Berlin 46, Riverton 23
Newman Central Catholic 40, Orion 14
Niles North 56, Wheeling 42
Nokomis 54, Villa Grove 7
Normal University 47, Lincoln 0
North Mac 40, Litchfield 7
Notre Dame 11, Providence Catholic 21
Oak Forest 47, Thornton Fractional North 14
Oak Lawn Community 34, Bremen 21
Oak Park-River Forest 48, Proviso West 12
Oblong 50, Union 20
Oregon 49, Rock Falls 0
Oswego 44, Plainfield South 22
Oswego East 77, Joliet Central 0
Pana 36, Gillespie 8
Paris 48, Lawrenceville 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Prairie Central 14
Payton College Prep 48, Brooks 6
Peoria 76, Manual 6
Peoria Heights 36, West Prairie 16
Peoria Notre Dame 42, Richwoods 6
Plainfield North 49, Romeoville 0
Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 35
Pontiac 28, Illinois Valley Central 7
Prairie Ridge 28, Burlington Central 11
Princeville 35, Elmwood 14
Princeton 63, Kewanee 12
Prospect 56, Maine West 8
Providence Catholic 21, Notre Dame 11
Quincy 53, Rock Island 6
Red Bud 25, Carlyle 20
Rich Township 14, Thornton 0
Richards 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 26
Richland County 57, Marshall 19
Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0
Ridgeview/Lexington 35, Eureka 6
River Ridge 0, West Carroll 48
Riverdale 43, Mercer County 8
Riverside-Brookfield 51, Elgin 0
Rockridge 29, Erie 12
Rolling Meadows 72, Maine East 0
Rushville-Industry 54, Astoria/VIT 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Quincy Notre Dame 26
St. Charles North 34, Wheaton North 23
St. Francis 17, St. Rita 21
St. Patrick 31, DePaul College Prep 28
Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6
Sangamon Valley 44, Arcola 6
Schaumburg 49, Vernon Hills 7
Shepard 31, Evergreen Park 7
Simeon 36, Taft 14
South Elgin 42, West Aurora 35
South Shore 42, Corliss 12
Stark County 33, ROWVA 0
Sterling 49, East Moline United 28
Stevenson 21, Mundelein 7
Sullivan 2, Cerro Gordo 0
Sycamore 27, Rochelle 22
Tolono Unity 40, St. Joseph-Ogden 10
Tri-Valley 44, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Triopia 26, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 7
Tuscola 39, Clinton 0
Vandalia 48, Southwestern 0
Warren Township 51, Waukegan 0
Warrensburg-Latham 28, Shelbyville 8
Washington 34, Pekin 7
Wauconda 45, Grayslake North 13
West Carroll 48, River Ridge 0
West Chicago 66, Ridgewood 20
Wethersfield/Annawan 42, Havana 0
Wheaton Academy 42, Marian Central Catholic 28
Williamsville 64, Pittsfield 26
Wilmington 49, Herscher 7
Winnebago 53, Lutheran 12
Woodstock North 14, Plano 7
York 56, Leyden 0
Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0
Zeigler-Royalton 32, Hamilton County 13