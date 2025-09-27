High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Illinois high school football

Brady Twombly

Byron tackles Montini Catholic during the second quarter of the Round 2 playoff game in Lombard on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024..
Byron tackles Montini Catholic during the second quarter of the Round 2 playoff game in Lombard on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.. / Randy Stukenberg/Rockford Register Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 26, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (IHSA) - September 26, 2025

Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Addison Trail 48, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 0

Alden-Hebron 51, Christian Life 18

Amboy 66, Galva 6

Andrew 52, Hammond Central 0

Antioch 56, Lakes 15

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 14, Sullivan 7

Athens 41, Auburn 7

Aurora Central Catholic 41, Catholic Central 0

Bishop McNamara 45, Aurora Christian 42

Biggsville West Central 36, West Prairie 0

Bismarck-Henning 19, Salt Fork 3

Bloomington 48, Urbana 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Monticello 13

Bolingbrook 32, Oswego East 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Stagg 6

Brother Rice 56, St. Patrick 14

Bulls College Prep 36, Clark 6

Bureau Valley 22, Elmwood 38

Burlington Central 40, Hampshire 14

Bushnell-Prairie City 64, Peoria Heights 62

Byron 55, Winnebago 7

Cahokia 28, Marion 22

Camp Point Central 43, Unity/Seymour 0

Carlinville 64, North Mac 21

Carl Sandburg 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Carmel 70, Marian Catholic 7

Carrollton 51, Pleasant Hill 8

Carterville 35, Hopkinsville 15

Cary-Grove 40, Crystal Lake Central 6

Centralia 35, Carbondale 23

Champaign Central 17, Richwoods 14

Charleston 37, Mattoon 35

Chester 42, Wesclin 20

Chicago Hope Academy 50, Christ the King 8

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, Benet Academy 0

Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 49

Clifton Central 67, Watseka 20

Coal City 49, Reed-Custer 7

Collinsville 50, Granite City 3

Comer 50, Hubbard 6

Corliss 35, Hyde Park 0

Crete-Monee 51, Danville 0

Cumberland 40, Arcola 0

Dakota 58, Lutheran 36

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 56, Fieldcrest 24

Dixon 56, Oregon 0

Downers Grove North 49, Proviso West 0

Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 0

Dunlap 48, East Peoria 0

DuQuoin 46, Pinckneyville 27

Dupo 46, Carlyle 27

East St. Louis 28, Belleville West 0

Edwardsville 41, Belleville East 39

Eldorado 26, Hamilton County 23

Elmwood 38, Bureau Valley 22

El Paso-Gridley 24, Tri-Valley 21

Erie 43, Mercer County 15

Eureka 49, Clinton 0

Fairfield 44, Carmi-White County 0

Farmington 54, Knoxville 23

Fenwick 42, De La Salle 0

Forreston 22, Galena 20

Freeburg 23, Columbia 14

Fremd 42, Conant 7

Freeport 8, Hononegah 38

Geneseo 36, East Moline United 33

Geneva 35, Lake Park 17

Genoa-Kingston 56, North Boone 38

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27, Hoopeston 22

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31, Warrensburg-Latham 13

Glenbard East 42, Ridgewood 6

Glenbard South 56, Elmwood Park 0

Glenbrook South 50, Glenbrook North 0

Glenwood 49, MacArthur 0

Grant 40, Grayslake North 12

Grayslake Central 31, North Chicago 19

Guilford 31, Harlem 28

Hall 44, Kewanee 0

Hamilton 18, Illini West 14

Havana 28, ROWVA 0

Havana 28, ROWVA/Williamsfield 0

Hersey 62, Wheeling 0

Herscher 2, Lisle 0

Heyworth 48, Fisher 6

Highland Park 35, Vernon Hills 7

Hillcrest 22, Blue Island Eisenhower 16

Hillsboro 44, Staunton 22

Hinsdale Central 52, Downers Grove South 40

Hoffman Estates 28, Schaumburg 7

Hononegah 38, Freeport 8

IC Catholic Prep 28, Marist 29

Jacobs 35, Huntley 27

Jacksonville 49, Springfield Southeast 14

Johnston City 38, Flora 20

Joliet West 41, Romeoville 10

Kankakee 31, Thornwood 0

Lake Zurich 28, Lake Forest 7

Lemont 56, Thornton Fractional South 6

Lena-Winslow 47, Fulton 6

Leyden 40, Proviso East 0

Libertyville 17, Mundelein 7

Lincoln 33, Decatur Eisenhower 20

Lincoln-Way Central 45, DeKalb 7

Lincoln-Way East 44, Naperville Central 7

Lincoln-Way West 27, Waubonsie Valley 17

Little Village 50, Noble Charter-DRW Trading 0

Lockport 20, Naperville North 17

Loyola Academy 42, DePaul College Prep 14

Macomb 41, Mater Dei 35

Madison 28, Argenta-Oreana 21

Maine West 41, Niles North 33

Marengo 28, Plano 14

Marian Central Catholic 43, Chicago Christian 0

Marist 29, IC Catholic Prep 28

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Riverton 0

Marquette 42, St. Bede 7

Marquette Catholic 48, Saxony Lutheran 34

Mascoutah 35, Jersey 16

Mendota 14, Sherrard 10

Metamora 61, Canton 16

Minooka 23, Plainfield North 20

Moline 39, Quincy 0

Momence 28, Iroquois West 7

Monmouth-Roseville 36, Princeton 8

Montini Catholic 47, Marmion 0

Morris 42, Kaneland 21

Mt. Carmel 27, Paris 6

Mt. Vernon 29, Althoff Catholic 28

Mt. Zion 35, Mahomet-Seymour 23

Murphysboro 40, Herrin 8

Nashville 41, Frankfort 6

Nazareth Academy 48, Joliet Catholic 21

Neuqua Valley 37, Metea Valley 22

New Berlin 27, Pittsfield 14

New Trier 44, Deerfield 7

Niles West 56, Maine East 0

Nokomis 28, Sangamon Valley 20

Normal Community 56, Manual 8

Normal West 43, Peoria 38

Oak Forest 43, Tinley Park 7

Oak Lawn Community 48, Argo 20

Oakwood 63, Westville 28

O'Fallon 23, Alton 3

Pana 47, Greenville 7

Peoria Notre Dame 22, Centennial 14

Peotone 42, Streator 7

Perspectives Leadership/Technology 36, Lindblom 6

Plainfield Central 35, Joliet Central 10

Plainfield South 33, Plainfield East 28

Polo 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

PORTA 44, Pleasant Plains 8

Prairie Central 20, Illinois Valley Central 14

Prairie Ridge 43, McHenry 22

Princeville 21, Abingdon/Avon 20

Prosser 44, Chicago Sullivan 14

Prospect 56, Buffalo Grove 7

Reavis 14, Evergreen Park 0

Richmond-Burton 42, Woodstock 7

Richland County 57, Newton 34

Ridgeview/Lexington 21, St. Teresa 14

Riverdale 42, Orion 28

Riverside-Brookfield 47, Fenton 28

Robinson 34, Marshall 26

Rochelle 40, LaSalle-Peru 7

Rochester 56, Normal University 7

Rock Island 51, Alleman 0

Rockridge 26, Newman Central Catholic 6

Rolling Meadows 48, Elk Grove 0

Routt Catholic/Lutheran 14, Beardstown 0

Roxana 46, Salem 7

Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, Lanphier 8

Sandwich 47, Harvard 7

Sesser-Valier 40, Zeigler-Royalton 6

Shelbyville 35, Tremont 26

South Beloit 34, Hiawatha 14

South Elgin 46, West Chicago 14

South Fulton 49, Lewistown 0

South Shore 27, Carver 0

Southwestern 28, Litchfield 17

Sparta 34, Red Bud 22

St. Charles North 43, Batavia 42

St. Francis 47, Providence Catholic 35

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Rantoul 21

St. Rita 48, Notre Dame 13

Stark County 49, Monmouth United 22

Steinmetz 30, Uplift 0

Sterling 48, Galesburg 0

Stevenson 45, Waukegan 12

Stillman Valley 42, Rock Falls 6

Stockton 60, Morrison 20

Streamwood 49, Larkin 7

Sycamore 35, Ottawa 7

Taylorville 28, Effingham 21

Thornton Fractional North 21, Bremen 20

Tolono Unity 47, Pontiac 7

Triad 42, Highland 22

Tuscola 20, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

Von Steuben 23, Foreman 8

Walther Christian 36, Westmont 0

Warren Township 42, Zion-Benton 22

Washington 69, Limestone 16

Waterloo 49, Civic Memorial 20

Wauconda 77, Round Lake 18

West Aurora 49, Bartlett 21

Wethersfield/Annawan 35, Rushville-Industry 14

Wheaton Academy 48, St. Edward 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South 35, Glenbard North 28

Whitney Young 24, Lincoln Park 6

Williamsville 50, Olympia 36

Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 14

Wilmington 49, Manteno 0

Woodstock North 27, Johnsburg 13

York 34, Oak Park-River Forest 11

Yorkville 16, Oswego 6

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Illinois