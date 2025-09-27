Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 26, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Addison Trail 48, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 0
Alden-Hebron 51, Christian Life 18
Amboy 66, Galva 6
Andrew 52, Hammond Central 0
Antioch 56, Lakes 15
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 14, Sullivan 7
Athens 41, Auburn 7
Aurora Central Catholic 41, Catholic Central 0
Bishop McNamara 45, Aurora Christian 42
Biggsville West Central 36, West Prairie 0
Bismarck-Henning 19, Salt Fork 3
Bloomington 48, Urbana 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Monticello 13
Bolingbrook 32, Oswego East 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Stagg 6
Brother Rice 56, St. Patrick 14
Bulls College Prep 36, Clark 6
Burlington Central 40, Hampshire 14
Bushnell-Prairie City 64, Peoria Heights 62
Byron 55, Winnebago 7
Cahokia 28, Marion 22
Camp Point Central 43, Unity/Seymour 0
Carlinville 64, North Mac 21
Carl Sandburg 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 7
Carmel 70, Marian Catholic 7
Carrollton 51, Pleasant Hill 8
Carterville 35, Hopkinsville 15
Cary-Grove 40, Crystal Lake Central 6
Centralia 35, Carbondale 23
Champaign Central 17, Richwoods 14
Charleston 37, Mattoon 35
Chester 42, Wesclin 20
Chicago Hope Academy 50, Christ the King 8
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, Benet Academy 0
Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 49
Clifton Central 67, Watseka 20
Coal City 49, Reed-Custer 7
Collinsville 50, Granite City 3
Comer 50, Hubbard 6
Corliss 35, Hyde Park 0
Crete-Monee 51, Danville 0
Cumberland 40, Arcola 0
Dakota 58, Lutheran 36
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 56, Fieldcrest 24
Dixon 56, Oregon 0
Downers Grove North 49, Proviso West 0
Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 0
Dunlap 48, East Peoria 0
DuQuoin 46, Pinckneyville 27
Dupo 46, Carlyle 27
East St. Louis 28, Belleville West 0
Edwardsville 41, Belleville East 39
Eldorado 26, Hamilton County 23
Elmwood 38, Bureau Valley 22
El Paso-Gridley 24, Tri-Valley 21
Erie 43, Mercer County 15
Eureka 49, Clinton 0
Fairfield 44, Carmi-White County 0
Farmington 54, Knoxville 23
Fenwick 42, De La Salle 0
Forreston 22, Galena 20
Freeburg 23, Columbia 14
Fremd 42, Conant 7
Geneseo 36, East Moline United 33
Geneva 35, Lake Park 17
Genoa-Kingston 56, North Boone 38
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27, Hoopeston 22
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31, Warrensburg-Latham 13
Glenbard East 42, Ridgewood 6
Glenbard South 56, Elmwood Park 0
Glenbrook South 50, Glenbrook North 0
Glenwood 49, MacArthur 0
Grant 40, Grayslake North 12
Grayslake Central 31, North Chicago 19
Guilford 31, Harlem 28
Hall 44, Kewanee 0
Hamilton 18, Illini West 14
Havana 28, ROWVA 0
Hersey 62, Wheeling 0
Herscher 2, Lisle 0
Heyworth 48, Fisher 6
Highland Park 35, Vernon Hills 7
Hillcrest 22, Blue Island Eisenhower 16
Hillsboro 44, Staunton 22
Hinsdale Central 52, Downers Grove South 40
Hoffman Estates 28, Schaumburg 7
Hononegah 38, Freeport 8
Jacobs 35, Huntley 27
Jacksonville 49, Springfield Southeast 14
Johnston City 38, Flora 20
Joliet West 41, Romeoville 10
Kankakee 31, Thornwood 0
Lake Zurich 28, Lake Forest 7
Lemont 56, Thornton Fractional South 6
Lena-Winslow 47, Fulton 6
Leyden 40, Proviso East 0
Libertyville 17, Mundelein 7
Lincoln 33, Decatur Eisenhower 20
Lincoln-Way Central 45, DeKalb 7
Lincoln-Way East 44, Naperville Central 7
Lincoln-Way West 27, Waubonsie Valley 17
Little Village 50, Noble Charter-DRW Trading 0
Lockport 20, Naperville North 17
Loyola Academy 42, DePaul College Prep 14
Macomb 41, Mater Dei 35
Madison 28, Argenta-Oreana 21
Maine West 41, Niles North 33
Marengo 28, Plano 14
Marian Central Catholic 43, Chicago Christian 0
Marist 29, IC Catholic Prep 28
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Riverton 0
Marquette 42, St. Bede 7
Marquette Catholic 48, Saxony Lutheran 34
Mascoutah 35, Jersey 16
Mendota 14, Sherrard 10
Metamora 61, Canton 16
Minooka 23, Plainfield North 20
Moline 39, Quincy 0
Momence 28, Iroquois West 7
Monmouth-Roseville 36, Princeton 8
Montini Catholic 47, Marmion 0
Morris 42, Kaneland 21
Mt. Carmel 27, Paris 6
Mt. Vernon 29, Althoff Catholic 28
Mt. Zion 35, Mahomet-Seymour 23
Murphysboro 40, Herrin 8
Nashville 41, Frankfort 6
Nazareth Academy 48, Joliet Catholic 21
Neuqua Valley 37, Metea Valley 22
New Berlin 27, Pittsfield 14
New Trier 44, Deerfield 7
Niles West 56, Maine East 0
Nokomis 28, Sangamon Valley 20
Normal Community 56, Manual 8
Normal West 43, Peoria 38
Oak Forest 43, Tinley Park 7
Oak Lawn Community 48, Argo 20
Oakwood 63, Westville 28
O'Fallon 23, Alton 3
Pana 47, Greenville 7
Peoria Notre Dame 22, Centennial 14
Peotone 42, Streator 7
Perspectives Leadership/Technology 36, Lindblom 6
Plainfield Central 35, Joliet Central 10
Plainfield South 33, Plainfield East 28
Polo 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
PORTA 44, Pleasant Plains 8
Prairie Central 20, Illinois Valley Central 14
Prairie Ridge 43, McHenry 22
Princeville 21, Abingdon/Avon 20
Prosser 44, Chicago Sullivan 14
Prospect 56, Buffalo Grove 7
Reavis 14, Evergreen Park 0
Richmond-Burton 42, Woodstock 7
Richland County 57, Newton 34
Ridgeview/Lexington 21, St. Teresa 14
Riverdale 42, Orion 28
Riverside-Brookfield 47, Fenton 28
Robinson 34, Marshall 26
Rochelle 40, LaSalle-Peru 7
Rochester 56, Normal University 7
Rock Island 51, Alleman 0
Rockridge 26, Newman Central Catholic 6
Rolling Meadows 48, Elk Grove 0
Routt Catholic/Lutheran 14, Beardstown 0
Roxana 46, Salem 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, Lanphier 8
Sandwich 47, Harvard 7
Sesser-Valier 40, Zeigler-Royalton 6
Shelbyville 35, Tremont 26
South Beloit 34, Hiawatha 14
South Elgin 46, West Chicago 14
South Fulton 49, Lewistown 0
South Shore 27, Carver 0
Southwestern 28, Litchfield 17
Sparta 34, Red Bud 22
St. Charles North 43, Batavia 42
St. Francis 47, Providence Catholic 35
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Rantoul 21
St. Rita 48, Notre Dame 13
Stark County 49, Monmouth United 22
Steinmetz 30, Uplift 0
Sterling 48, Galesburg 0
Stevenson 45, Waukegan 12
Stillman Valley 42, Rock Falls 6
Stockton 60, Morrison 20
Streamwood 49, Larkin 7
Sycamore 35, Ottawa 7
Taylorville 28, Effingham 21
Thornton Fractional North 21, Bremen 20
Tolono Unity 47, Pontiac 7
Triad 42, Highland 22
Tuscola 20, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
Von Steuben 23, Foreman 8
Walther Christian 36, Westmont 0
Warren Township 42, Zion-Benton 22
Washington 69, Limestone 16
Waterloo 49, Civic Memorial 20
Wauconda 77, Round Lake 18
West Aurora 49, Bartlett 21
Wethersfield/Annawan 35, Rushville-Industry 14
Wheaton Academy 48, St. Edward 0
Wheaton-Warrenville South 35, Glenbard North 28
Whitney Young 24, Lincoln Park 6
Williamsville 50, Olympia 36
Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 14
Wilmington 49, Manteno 0
Woodstock North 27, Johnsburg 13
York 34, Oak Park-River Forest 11
Yorkville 16, Oswego 6