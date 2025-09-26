Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday September 26, 2025
There are 241 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, September 26, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 21 St. Charles North hosts No. 10 Batavia. The No. 1 team in the state is in action as well with Chicago Mt. Carmel traveling to Benet Academy.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Illinois high school football moves into Week 5.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 82 games scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, and the game of the night in Class 4A is No. 10 Batavia vs. No. 21 St. Charles North.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 86 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Benet Academy.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 97 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025. The slate is headlined by the only ranked matchup as No. 18 Montini Catholic travels to Marmion.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 50 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Amboy vs Galva, starts at 5:00 PM.
