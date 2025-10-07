Illinois High School Football Player Recovering After Brain Surgery
An Illinois high school football standout is recovering following brain surgery.
Dylan Manning of Rochelle High School was immediately taken to a local hospital this past Friday night after collapsing on the sideline of the field he had just played on.
Following the conclusion of the game, Manning was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to be checked out. Upon arriving at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, brain surgery was performed to remove a clot and some bleeding from the injuries sustained, according to a report by Stateline Sports Network.
The official Rochelle Hubs Football Facebook page provided an update to the situation:
“Thank you for praying for our friend, our brother and our teammate, Dylan Manning,” the post wrote. “Dyl is continuing to make progress today. He is no longer on sedatives and is breathing on his own. He is resting well, has been able to respond to visitors and even gave out some fist gumps today.
“Please continue to pray for Dyl, the entire Manning family and the medical team at Loyola. We love you Dyl.”
Dylan Manning Key Piece of Rochelle Offensive Attack
Manning, a junior, is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,250 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, helping Rochelle post a 10-2 record. They reached the Class 5A playoffs.
Rochelle is currently 303, as they lost to Morris last week, 37-14. They are scheduled to travel to Kaneland this coming Friday night before concluding the year at home vs. Ottawa and Waterloo.