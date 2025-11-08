Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Saturday, November 8, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across Illinois on Saturday, November 8, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 11 Downers Grove North travels to No. 7 Glenbard West and No. 19 St. Charles North hosts No. 16 Carmel.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Saturday, November 1
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into the Second Round of the playoffs.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8
There are 17 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The game of the night is Oswego vs Lane Tech.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8
There are 20 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 8, 2025, highlighted by East St. Louis vs Glenwood.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8
There are 20 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The slate is headlined by Monmouth-Roseville vs Bloomington Central Catholic.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8
There are 10 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The game of the night is Heyworth vs Stockton.
