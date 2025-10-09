High School

Illinois High School Football Team Forced to Cancel Game Again

Alleman High School did not field a varsity team for the two previous seasons

Alleman High School in Illinois has been forced to forfeit a game this week due to injuries.
An Illinois high school football team that did not field a varsity program for two seasons has once again been forced to forfeit a game.

Alleman High School was scheduled to play Moline in a Western Big 6 Conference contest this Friday. The school announced on Thursday that due to having too few of healthy players available, they will not be able to play.

The Pioneers started the 2025 season with 27 varsity players and are now down to 11 after several suffered injuries in a 55-13 loss to Sterling last week. Alleman is currently 1-5 on the year, scoring a 62-13 win in Week 1 over Walther Christian Academy.

Since that victory, the Pioneers have struggled, losing five in a row. They have allowed at least 32 points in all five games, scoring just 49 total since the opening week win. 

The slide includes three straight games where they have surrendered at least 51 points.

Alleman has Two Games Left on 2025 Schedule

Alleman has two games remaining on the schedule, as they are set to head to Geneseo next Friday night before concluding the regular season at home vs. East Moline United on Friday, October 24. School officials have noted they hope to get several players back to play the final games of the schedule.

The last year Alleman played a varsity game came in 2022 when they went 1-8, losing eight straight after defeating Chicago Academy in Week 1. They allowed 376 points that season, scoring just 65.

Kyle Boden leads the Pioneers with 362 yards rushing and six touchdowns, as Kelly Honert has thrown for 274 yards with a pair of TD passes. 

