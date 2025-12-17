High School

Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Brady Twombly

Belleville East Lancers vs O'Fallon Panthers - Feb 20, 2025(Class 4A Regional Championship Game)
Belleville East Lancers vs O'Fallon Panthers - Feb 20, 2025(Class 4A Regional Championship Game)

The 2025 Illinois girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

ALAH (CO-OP) 64, Monticello 33

Alden-Hebron 68, Westlake Christian Academy 37

Alleman 45, Mercer County 39

Anna-Jonesboro 67, Pinckneyville 44

Armstrong 56, Oakwood 22

Arthur-Okaw Christian 65, Okaw Valley 34

Athens 47, WC (CO-OP) 37

Aurora East 55, Bartlett 29

Barry Western 29, Monmouth United 23

Belvidere North 47, Jefferson 43

Benton 74, Nashville 35

Berean Christian 36, Varsity Opponent 13

Biggsville West Central 40, Farmington 31

Breese Central 46, Okawville 26

Bulls College Prep 39, ITW David Speer Academy 32

Butler 59, Joliet West 46

Carbondale 64, Mt. Vernon 54

Carmi-White County 54, Richland County 49

Carterville 49, Harrisburg 25

Cerro Gordo/Bement 40, Riverton 30

Collinsville 51, Triad 15

Coram Deo Academy 58, Unity Christian 27

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 52, Vandalia 32

Crystal Lake South 54, Grayslake North 44

De La Salle 55, Lincoln Park 27

Decatur Eisenhower 51, Rochester 21

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Williamsville 28

Deerfield 52, Wauconda 22

Downers Grove North 48, Oak Park-River Forest 18

Downers Grove South 57, Willowbrook 29

DRW College Prep 46, Mansueto 23

DuQuoin 45, Frankfort 44

Dupo 47, Steeleville 28

East Dubuque 54, Lena-Winslow 16

East Moline Christian 43, Faith Christian 38

Elgin 46, South Elgin 14

Elmwood 34, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 14

Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 44, Murphysboro 33

Erie-Prophetstown 34, Fulton 32

Fenton 64, Glenbard South 12

Freeport 71, Harlem 51

Gallatin County 55, Pope County 38

Gibault Catholic 41, Metro-East Lutheran 24

Glenbard East 75, Ridgewood 19

Glenbrook North 59, Mundelein 52

Glenwood 54, Lincoln 45

Grace Christian Academy 38, Grant Park 36

Guilford 68, Rockford East 18

Highland 60, Waterloo 49

Hinsdale South 46, Proviso East 18

Holy Trinity 42, Westmont 21

Illini Bluffs 68, West Prairie 24

Instituto Health Sciences 40, Kelvyn Park 20

Jacksonville 59, Lanphier 38

Jefferson 47, Belvidere North 43

Kaneland 52, Stillman Valley 45

Kewanee 52, Monmouth-Roseville 31

LeRoy 58, Maroa-Forsyth 50

Limestone 63, Washington 30

Lincoln-Way Central 48, Lincoln-Way East 36

Lockport 49, Sandburg 44

Marion 78, Cahokia 15

Marquette 43, Yorkville Christian 40

Massac County 57, Herrin 23

Mehlville 46, Red Bud 20

Morton 43, Pekin 20

Nokomis 48, Pawnee/Calvary/Lutheran 43

Normal University 58, Springfield 33

Orangeville 49, Morrison 13

Oregon 46, Warren 44

Palmyra 65, Quincy Notre Dame 29

Pathway Christian 46, Morning Star Academy 44

Pecatonica 36, Galena 11

Polo 43, West Carroll 19

Richmond-Burton 43, Sandwich 37

Riverdale 55, Wethersfield 43

Robinson 47, Terre Haute South Vigo 26

Rochelle Zell Jewish 76, Northtown 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin 74, Springfield Southeast 70

Sandoval 57, Webber 52

Streamwood 49, West Aurora 26

Unity Christian 58, Coram Deo Academy 27

Warren Township 43, Niles West 40

West Chicago 47, Larkin 36

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

