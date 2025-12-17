Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Illinois girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
ALAH (CO-OP) 64, Monticello 33
Alden-Hebron 68, Westlake Christian Academy 37
Alleman 45, Mercer County 39
Althoff Catholic 79, Belleville East 28
Anna-Jonesboro 67, Pinckneyville 44
Antioch 51, Grayslake Central 33
Armstrong 56, Oakwood 22
Arthur-Okaw Christian 65, Okaw Valley 34
Athens 47, WC (CO-OP) 37
Aurora East 55, Bartlett 29
Barry Western 29, Monmouth United 23
Belvidere North 47, Jefferson 43
Benton 74, Nashville 35
Berean Christian 36, Varsity Opponent 13
Berwyn/Cicero Morton 37, Leyden 32
Biggsville West Central 40, Farmington 31
Breese Central 46, Okawville 26
Bulls College Prep 39, ITW David Speer Academy 32
Bunker Hill 37, East Alton-Wood River 33
Butler 59, Joliet West 46
Carbondale 64, Mt. Vernon 54
Carmi-White County 54, Richland County 49
Carterville 49, Harrisburg 25
Cerro Gordo/Bement 40, Riverton 30
Coal City 47, Prairie Central 35
Collinsville 51, Triad 15
Coram Deo Academy 58, Unity Christian 27
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 52, Vandalia 32
Crystal Lake South 54, Grayslake North 44
De La Salle 55, Lincoln Park 27
Decatur Eisenhower 51, Rochester 21
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Williamsville 28
Deerfield 52, Wauconda 22
Downers Grove North 48, Oak Park-River Forest 18
Downers Grove South 57, Willowbrook 29
DRW College Prep 46, Mansueto 23
DuQuoin 45, Frankfort 44
Dupo 47, Steeleville 28
East Dubuque 54, Lena-Winslow 16
East Moline Christian 43, Faith Christian 38
Elgin 46, South Elgin 14
Elmwood 34, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 14
Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 44, Murphysboro 33
Erie-Prophetstown 34, Fulton 32
Fenton 64, Glenbard South 12
Freeport 71, Harlem 51
Gallatin County 55, Pope County 38
Gibault Catholic 41, Metro-East Lutheran 24
Glenbard East 75, Ridgewood 19
Glenbrook North 59, Mundelein 52
Glenwood 54, Lincoln 45
Grace Christian Academy 38, Grant Park 36
Guilford 68, Rockford East 18
Highland 60, Waterloo 49
Hinsdale South 46, Proviso East 18
Holy Trinity 42, Westmont 21
Illini Bluffs 68, West Prairie 24
Instituto Health Sciences 40, Kelvyn Park 20
Jacksonville 59, Lanphier 38
Kaneland 52, Stillman Valley 45
Kewanee 52, Monmouth-Roseville 31
LeRoy 58, Maroa-Forsyth 50
Limestone 63, Washington 30
Lincoln-Way Central 48, Lincoln-Way East 36
Lockport 49, Sandburg 44
Marion 78, Cahokia 15
Marquette 43, Yorkville Christian 40
Massac County 57, Herrin 23
Mehlville 46, Red Bud 20
Morton 43, Pekin 20
Nokomis 48, Pawnee/Calvary/Lutheran 43
Normal University 58, Springfield 33
Orangeville 49, Morrison 13
Oregon 46, Warren 44
Palmyra 65, Quincy Notre Dame 29
Pathway Christian 46, Morning Star Academy 44
Pecatonica 36, Galena 11
Pinckneyville 67, Anna-Jonesboro 44
Polo 43, West Carroll 19
Richmond-Burton 43, Sandwich 37
Riverdale 55, Wethersfield 43
Robinson 47, Terre Haute South Vigo 26
Rochelle Zell Jewish 76, Northtown 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin 74, Springfield Southeast 70
Sandoval 57, Webber 52
Streamwood 49, West Aurora 26
Warren Township 43, Niles West 40
West Chicago 47, Larkin 36
