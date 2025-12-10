High School

Texas high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

See every Texas high school boys basketball final score

Ben Dagg

Texas high school basketball
Texas high school basketball / Shane Kirkpatrick

The 2025 Texas boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Tuesday's slate of action.

Texas high school basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Alief Elsik 65, Benjamin Davis 45

Archer City 34, Bryson 30

Avalon 46, Hubbard 20

Avery 60, Como-Pickton 46

Azle 80, South Hills 36

Belton 71, Anderson 43

Big Sandy 52, Bloomburg 44

Bishop Gorman 66, East Texas Homeschool Sports 44

Bland 54, Saltillo 42

Blanco 67, Stockdale 28

Boerne 46, Veterans Memorial 40

Bosqueville 55, Rice 33

Bowie 84, Cumby 58

Bowie 60, Horizon 42

Brady 46, San Saba 31

Braswell 61, Ranchview 25

Bridgeport 54, Boyd 48

Brock 60, Joshua 47

Brownfield 71, Odessa 63

Burnet 58, Canyon Lake 35

Campbell 53, ACPA 20

Canadian 50, Sunray 41

Canyon 75, Andrews 46

Carter-Riverside 32, Castleberry 29

Central Catholic 67, Lanier 58

Chaparral 69, Gateway College Preparatory 26

Chapel Hill 45, Mineola 44

Cherokee 53, Sidney 27

China Spring 77, Little River Academy 58

Chisum 68, Cooper 48

Cinco Ranch 73, Katy Taylor 47

Cleburne 52, Benbrook 46

Coastal Christian HomeSchool 39, Victoria Gators HomeSchool 36

Coahoma 66, Colorado 28

Coleman 50, Abilene Hawks 38

Community 61, Greenville 50

Compass Academy 90, Midessa 36

Covenant Christian 63, Fort Worth THESA 62

Covington 52, Iredell 24

Crosby 60, Brenham 50

Cypress Creek 79, Summer Creek 65

Dawson 57, Dobie 55

DeSoto 81, Andress 50

Detroit 70, Linden-Kildare 64

Dickinson 83, La Porte 71

Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 79, Texas Christian 46

Douglass 54, Shelbyville 39

East View 91, Non Varsity Opponent 36

Eastlake 58, Canutillo 43

Eastwood 56, El Dorado 52

Elgin 56, Rudder 29

Estacado 102, Permian 96

Fairfield 62, Venus 38

Fannindel 85, Christian Home Educators 66

Flower Mound 50, Berkner 39

Fort Bend Bush 48, Clear Springs 42

Fort Worth Country Day 77, Lake Country Christian 74

Forsan 70, Stanton 52

Founders Classical Academy 77, Faith West Academy 73

Franklin 67, Troy 42

Frankston 70, Grapeland 53

Friendswood 52, Clear Creek 43

Gladewater 54, De Kalb 50

Grace Community 87, Kemp 38

Graford 61, Perrin-Whitt 38

Grady 39, Sterling City 36

Grand Saline 57, All Saints Episcopal 54

Greenwood 74, Alpine 40

Gustine 51, Ranger 31

Guyer 43, Denton 40

Haltom 45, North Mesquite 42

Harker Heights 71, Ellison 61

Harmony Science Academy 69, El Paso HomeSchool 61

Harvest Christian 69, San Isidro 30

Hearne 77, Marlin 60

Henderson 50, Arp 46

Heritage 73, Midlothian 40

Hermleigh 53, Motley County 52

Holy Cross 79, Incarnate Word Academy 44

Houston Christian 85, Heights 75

Hull-Daisetta 47, Hardin 43

Humble 76, Clear Lake 53

Hutto 78, Manor 50

IDEA Rundberg 80, Wayside: Sci-Tech 61

Irion County 52, Highland 43

Itasca 55, Grandview 53

Jarrell 59, C.H. Yoe 43

Jim Ned 73, Stamford 31

John Paul II 65, Geneva 33

Johnson City 60, Lometa 25

Keller 63, Keller Central 35

Kelly Catholic 63, Emery/Weiner 38

Kennard 62, Trinity 59

Kingwood 49, West Fork 39

Kinkaid 81, Varsity Opponent 39

Klein Cain 64, Tomball Memorial 56

Klein Oak 63, Klein Forest 34

Lake Ridge 82, Killeen 55

Lake View 80, Brownwood 67

Lamar Consolidated 85, KIPP Generations Collegiate 4

Lampasas 51, Thorndale 44

La Marque 83, Hitchcock 40

Lee 68, Pasadena 45

Liberty 82, Deweyville 47

Liberty-Eylau 74, North Lamar 61

Liberty Hill 89, McCallum 60

Little Elm 58, Liberty 54

Longview 63, Pine Tree 34

Lucas Christian Academy 63, Trenton 41

Manor New Tech 92, Navarro 18

Mansfield Timberview 80, Lamar 29

Marcus 74, Bowie 25

Marian 52, St. Francis Episcopal 49

Marlin 60, Hearne 77

Martins Mill 53, Jefferson 44

Mason 47, Sonora 37

May 57, Rocksprings 25

McLean 75, Ascension Academy 65

Memorial 77, Coppell 73

Meridian 65, Cranfills Gap 33

Mexia 74, Ferris 49

Midland Christian 55, Lubbock Christian 48

Midway 56, Granbury 53

Mineral Wells 48, Bowie 40

MLCPAYM 67, Northside 22

Montwood 54, Burges 51

Mt. Pleasant 69, Hallsville 28

Neches 60, Harleton 55

New Boston 61, Maud 58

New Deal 70, Lorenzo 45

Newman Smith 50, Eastern Hills 38

Normangee 75, Anderson-Shiro 64

North Garland 48, Wylie East 33

Northland Christian 48, Lake Houston HomeSchool 42

Northwest 58, Terrell 59

Oak Ridge 56, College Park 52

Olney 77, Eastland 30

Onalaska 62, East Chambers 61

Palestine 83, Crockett 78

Pantego Christian 73, Southwest Christian School 70

Parish Episcopal 69, Crowley 61

Paschal 45, Western Hills 41

Pearce 60, Ryan 53

Pearland 62, Sam Rayburn 22

Plano West 56, Rock Hill 40

Pollok Central 52, Coldspring-Oakhurst 37

Port Neches-Groves 62, Bridge City 57

Presidio 57, Monahans 34

Prosper Prep 61, Garrison 49

Redwater 43, Ore City 34

Regents Academy 58, LEAD Academy 53

Robert Lee 50, Roby 40

Robinson 80, Florence 41

Rockport-Fulton 58, Annapolis Christian Academy 40

Roosevelt 65, Corsicana 47

Rosebud-Lott 72, Wortham 48

Roscoe 59, Benjamin 43

Round Rock 55, McNeil 52

Round Rock Westwood 67, Cedar Ridge 46

Salem Sayers Baptist Academy 67, Town East Christian 49

Sands 70, Ira 69

Sanger 46, Whitesboro 44

Sanford-Fritch 46, Springlake-Earth 34

Sealy 63, Columbia 32

Seminole 52, Slaton 50

Seven Lakes 61, Katy 43

Seymour 53, Quanah 21

Shadow Creek 68, Alvin 60

Shepherd 59, New Waverly 54

Skyline 56, Martin 52

Socorro 43, Ysleta 35

Somerville 72, Brazos 44

Southlake Carroll 70, Timber Creek 50

Spring Woods 73, Westbury 68

Spurger 59, Warren 62

St. Joseph 49, Austwell-Tivoli 18

St. John XXIII 63, The Awty International 43

Tascosa 62, Dumas 36

Tatum 50, Pittsburg 42

TCSACH 74, Hondo 41

Teague 60, Hillsboro 41

Terrell 59, Northwest 58

Texline 82, Valley 67

Texas School for the Deaf 66, IDEA Health Professions 38

Thrall 59, Holland 23

Trinity 59, Kennard 62

Varsity Opponent 70, Coolidge 47

Walnut Grove 64, Dallas Jesuit 54

Warren 62, Spurger 59

Wellman-Union 58, Southland 15

West Orange-Stark 53, Kirbyville 48

West Rusk 55, Overton 49

Westmont Hilltop 72, Somerset 41

Whiteface 72, West Texas Tornadoes 29

Wimberley 71, Bastrop 37

Windthorst 66, Iowa Park 55

Yes Prep Southwest 59, YES Prep Brays Oaks 52

Zavalla 55, Groveton 43

Zephyr 51, Bangs 42

More Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas