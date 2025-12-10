Texas high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Texas boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Tuesday's slate of action.
Texas high school basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
Alief Elsik 65, Benjamin Davis 45
Archer City 34, Bryson 30
Avalon 46, Hubbard 20
Avery 60, Como-Pickton 46
Azle 80, South Hills 36
Belton 71, Anderson 43
Big Sandy 52, Bloomburg 44
Bishop Gorman 66, East Texas Homeschool Sports 44
Bland 54, Saltillo 42
Blanco 67, Stockdale 28
Boerne 46, Veterans Memorial 40
Bosqueville 55, Rice 33
Bowie 84, Cumby 58
Bowie 60, Horizon 42
Brady 46, San Saba 31
Braswell 61, Ranchview 25
Bridgeport 54, Boyd 48
Brock 60, Joshua 47
Brownfield 71, Odessa 63
Burnet 58, Canyon Lake 35
Campbell 53, ACPA 20
Canadian 50, Sunray 41
Canyon 75, Andrews 46
Carter-Riverside 32, Castleberry 29
Central Catholic 67, Lanier 58
Chaparral 69, Gateway College Preparatory 26
Chapel Hill 45, Mineola 44
Cherokee 53, Sidney 27
China Spring 77, Little River Academy 58
Chisum 68, Cooper 48
Cinco Ranch 73, Katy Taylor 47
Cleburne 52, Benbrook 46
Coastal Christian HomeSchool 39, Victoria Gators HomeSchool 36
Coahoma 66, Colorado 28
Coleman 50, Abilene Hawks 38
Community 61, Greenville 50
Compass Academy 90, Midessa 36
Covenant Christian 63, Fort Worth THESA 62
Covington 52, Iredell 24
Crosby 60, Brenham 50
Cypress Creek 79, Summer Creek 65
Dawson 57, Dobie 55
DeSoto 81, Andress 50
Detroit 70, Linden-Kildare 64
Dickinson 83, La Porte 71
Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 79, Texas Christian 46
Douglass 54, Shelbyville 39
East View 91, Non Varsity Opponent 36
Eastlake 58, Canutillo 43
Eastwood 56, El Dorado 52
Elgin 56, Rudder 29
Estacado 102, Permian 96
Fairfield 62, Venus 38
Fannindel 85, Christian Home Educators 66
Flower Mound 50, Berkner 39
Fort Bend Bush 48, Clear Springs 42
Fort Worth Country Day 77, Lake Country Christian 74
Forsan 70, Stanton 52
Founders Classical Academy 77, Faith West Academy 73
Franklin 67, Troy 42
Frankston 70, Grapeland 53
Friendswood 52, Clear Creek 43
Gladewater 54, De Kalb 50
Grace Community 87, Kemp 38
Graford 61, Perrin-Whitt 38
Grady 39, Sterling City 36
Grand Saline 57, All Saints Episcopal 54
Greenwood 74, Alpine 40
Gustine 51, Ranger 31
Guyer 43, Denton 40
Haltom 45, North Mesquite 42
Harker Heights 71, Ellison 61
Harmony Science Academy 69, El Paso HomeSchool 61
Harvest Christian 69, San Isidro 30
Hearne 77, Marlin 60
Henderson 50, Arp 46
Heritage 73, Midlothian 40
Hermleigh 53, Motley County 52
Holy Cross 79, Incarnate Word Academy 44
Houston Christian 85, Heights 75
Hull-Daisetta 47, Hardin 43
Humble 76, Clear Lake 53
Hutto 78, Manor 50
IDEA Rundberg 80, Wayside: Sci-Tech 61
Irion County 52, Highland 43
Itasca 55, Grandview 53
Jarrell 59, C.H. Yoe 43
Jim Ned 73, Stamford 31
John Paul II 65, Geneva 33
Johnson City 60, Lometa 25
Keller 63, Keller Central 35
Kelly Catholic 63, Emery/Weiner 38
Kennard 62, Trinity 59
Kingwood 49, West Fork 39
Kinkaid 81, Varsity Opponent 39
Klein Cain 64, Tomball Memorial 56
Klein Oak 63, Klein Forest 34
Lake Ridge 82, Killeen 55
Lake View 80, Brownwood 67
Lamar Consolidated 85, KIPP Generations Collegiate 4
Lampasas 51, Thorndale 44
La Marque 83, Hitchcock 40
Lee 68, Pasadena 45
Liberty 82, Deweyville 47
Liberty-Eylau 74, North Lamar 61
Liberty Hill 89, McCallum 60
Little Elm 58, Liberty 54
Longview 63, Pine Tree 34
Lucas Christian Academy 63, Trenton 41
Manor New Tech 92, Navarro 18
Mansfield Timberview 80, Lamar 29
Marcus 74, Bowie 25
Marian 52, St. Francis Episcopal 49
Marlin 60, Hearne 77
Martins Mill 53, Jefferson 44
Mason 47, Sonora 37
May 57, Rocksprings 25
McLean 75, Ascension Academy 65
Memorial 77, Coppell 73
Meridian 65, Cranfills Gap 33
Mexia 74, Ferris 49
Midland Christian 55, Lubbock Christian 48
Midway 56, Granbury 53
Mineral Wells 48, Bowie 40
MLCPAYM 67, Northside 22
Montwood 54, Burges 51
Mt. Pleasant 69, Hallsville 28
Neches 60, Harleton 55
New Boston 61, Maud 58
New Deal 70, Lorenzo 45
Newman Smith 50, Eastern Hills 38
Normangee 75, Anderson-Shiro 64
North Garland 48, Wylie East 33
Northland Christian 48, Lake Houston HomeSchool 42
Northwest 58, Terrell 59
Oak Ridge 56, College Park 52
Olney 77, Eastland 30
Onalaska 62, East Chambers 61
Palestine 83, Crockett 78
Pantego Christian 73, Southwest Christian School 70
Parish Episcopal 69, Crowley 61
Paschal 45, Western Hills 41
Pearce 60, Ryan 53
Pearland 62, Sam Rayburn 22
Plano West 56, Rock Hill 40
Pollok Central 52, Coldspring-Oakhurst 37
Port Neches-Groves 62, Bridge City 57
Presidio 57, Monahans 34
Prosper Prep 61, Garrison 49
Redwater 43, Ore City 34
Regents Academy 58, LEAD Academy 53
Robert Lee 50, Roby 40
Robinson 80, Florence 41
Rockport-Fulton 58, Annapolis Christian Academy 40
Roosevelt 65, Corsicana 47
Rosebud-Lott 72, Wortham 48
Roscoe 59, Benjamin 43
Round Rock 55, McNeil 52
Round Rock Westwood 67, Cedar Ridge 46
Salem Sayers Baptist Academy 67, Town East Christian 49
Sands 70, Ira 69
Sanger 46, Whitesboro 44
Sanford-Fritch 46, Springlake-Earth 34
Sealy 63, Columbia 32
Seminole 52, Slaton 50
Seven Lakes 61, Katy 43
Seymour 53, Quanah 21
Shadow Creek 68, Alvin 60
Shepherd 59, New Waverly 54
Skyline 56, Martin 52
Socorro 43, Ysleta 35
Somerville 72, Brazos 44
Southlake Carroll 70, Timber Creek 50
Spring Woods 73, Westbury 68
Spurger 59, Warren 62
St. Joseph 49, Austwell-Tivoli 18
St. John XXIII 63, The Awty International 43
Tascosa 62, Dumas 36
Tatum 50, Pittsburg 42
TCSACH 74, Hondo 41
Teague 60, Hillsboro 41
Terrell 59, Northwest 58
Texline 82, Valley 67
Texas School for the Deaf 66, IDEA Health Professions 38
Thrall 59, Holland 23
Trinity 59, Kennard 62
Varsity Opponent 70, Coolidge 47
Walnut Grove 64, Dallas Jesuit 54
Warren 62, Spurger 59
Wellman-Union 58, Southland 15
West Orange-Stark 53, Kirbyville 48
West Rusk 55, Overton 49
Westmont Hilltop 72, Somerset 41
Whiteface 72, West Texas Tornadoes 29
Wimberley 71, Bastrop 37
Windthorst 66, Iowa Park 55
Yes Prep Southwest 59, YES Prep Brays Oaks 52
Zavalla 55, Groveton 43
Zephyr 51, Bangs 42