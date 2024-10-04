High School

Illinois (IHSA) high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Illinois high school football scores from Week 6

Sam Brown

Mount Carmel QB Jack Elliott surveys the Downers Grove North defense in an Illinois high school football game in 2023.
Mount Carmel QB Jack Elliott surveys the Downers Grove North defense in an Illinois high school football game in 2023. / Photo by Tim Vizer, SBLive

The 2024 Illinois high school football season continues this Friday with a huge Week 6 slate that features more than 220 games across the state.

You can follow all of the IHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Illinois High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to catching all the Illinois high school football Week 6 action on Friday night (October 4, 2024).

ILLINOIS IHSA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

ILLINOIS TOP 25 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

2024 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Find out where your team stands in the latest Illinois high school football computer rankings:

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Illinois high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH IHSA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Don't forget to check out the brand new Illinois homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Illinois high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

