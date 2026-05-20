Jalen Brunson’s Clutch Playoff Heroics Echo His Legendary High School Career

Big moments, especially in the postseason, are nothing new for New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, in the opening game of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Brunson helped the Knicks avoid an 0-1 deficit.

Brunson, who is hoping to lead New York to its first NBA World Championship since 1973, once led his high school team - Illinois’ Stevenson High – to its first basketball state championship.

Brunson Delivers Again on Big Stage

Much like his state final record 30-point performance in the 2015 Illinois State High School Association (ISHSA) Class 4A championship, Brunson led an 18-1 New York run in fourth quarter, including a tying basket with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. The effort came in the midst of a 38-point performance which propelled New York to a 115-104 win in overtime, as well as 1-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the 2015 state championship, Brunson converted nine field goals and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line to lead the way in a 57-40 win over Normal Community School.

Stevenson’s Rise Began Early

A New Jersey native and the son of former NBA player Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson enrolled at Stevenson after his family settled in Illinois following the conclusion of his father’s NBA career. It did not take long for him to make an impact.

As a freshman, he was an All-County performer and as a sophomore (2012-13), he led the Patriots to their first state final as he averaged 21.5 points per game.

High School Stardom Followed

In his junior year, he scored 57-points in a single game. Not only did that performance give him the school record for most points in a single game, but it made him the school’s all-time scoring leader as well. He would be named Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year in each of his final two seasons, and Illinois Mr. Basketball as a senior. He was also played in the 2015 McDonald’s All-American game.

State Championship Breakthrough

Stevenson returned to the 4A state final in Brunson’s junior and again during his senior campaign where the Patriots finally broke through for their first state championship.

Villanova Career Added to Legacy

A three-year college career at Villanova University further cemented his legacy, as he won a pair of NCAA National Championships (2016 & 2018), was named National College Player of the Year (2018) and received All-Conference honors three times.