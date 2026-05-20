How the Knicks Stole Game 1 vs. the Cavaliers

For three and a half quarters, it looked like the Knicks were well on their way to going down 0-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their offense struggled to generate quality looks, they missed on the ones that they did get, and their defense left a lot to be desired.

So how exactly did the Knicks pull off a historic comeback that gave fans some catharsis for their collapse in last year's series opener against the Pacers?

1. Benched Josh Hart

Hart wasn't the only reason the Knicks fell into the 22-point hole they found themselves in. But he sure was the biggest reason. While his counting stats looked solid, and dare I even say good compared to others, he had a team-worst -20 plus/minus at one point. And however ugly that may sound, I can assure you, it was uglier than the number looked.

The Cavaliers started off the game with Jarrett Allen defending Josh Hart. This was something that everybody expected. Apparently, though, the Knicks had no answer despite having eight full days to prepare a counter to this. For three quarters, Allen happily awaited Knicks drivers as he helped off of Hart, daring the guard to make a jump shot. That didn't just led to some ugly attempts by Hart. It also led to a Knicks offense that put up historic numbers just a week and a half ago looking inept.

Knicks fans, given their traumatic experiences of watching Tom Thibodeau sink the Knicks' ship with his stubborn reliance on Hart, were expecting déjà vu. But Mike Brown finally pulled the plug on the dying lineup. And the Knicks never looked back.

From that point on, the Knicks' offense—the same one that couldn't string together any sort of momentum—came to life. It may not have been the most picturesque example of basketball, but it did allow Jalen Brunson to have much more freedom and space than he had all night long.

The All-NBA point guard proceeded to put the Knicks on his back and lead a historic comeback by repeatedly attacking James Harden. It's hard to give Brown too much credit for the move given his responsibility in the struggles to begin with, but it's better late than never.

2. Played Landry Shamet

While Hart being off the floor helped the Knicks tremendously, they still needed someone to step up to finish the equation. And Shamet answered the call yet again. How many times have Knicks fans seen this? When this team has struggled with one of, or some combination of, shooting, defense, and energy, Shamet has so often provided the spark off the bench.

After playing sparse minutes in the first half, Shamet came into the game in the fourth quarter and was a difference maker. He was more effective on Donovan Mitchell than anybody else and hit some big threes. Brunson will rightfully get a lot of the attention. But the Knicks do not win this game without Shamet and his heroics.

3. Jalen Brunson did Jalen Brunson things

As mentioned earlier, once Hart was benched in favor of more spacing and shooting on the floor, Brunson took over and willed the team back.

Harden will catch flak for giving up so many points, as will Atkinson and the Cavaliers, who allowed Brunson to get the switch so many times. But it wasn't as if all 17 of Brunson's fourth quarter and overtime points came off of blow-bys. It couldn't have hurt that some of them came off of relatively easy looks. But at the end of the day, Brunson just got into a groove and hit some incredibly tough shots.

It really can sometimes be hard not to take him for granted, but nights like tonight should make you appreciate him just a tad more than usual.

Amidst the consistent, and sometimes disrespectful, conversations surrounding his game and struggles against great defenders, Brunson continues to shut critics up and defy the odds. He did so in Game 1, and he'll likely continue to do so as he reminds fans all around the world that as long as the game is kept within reach, he'll find a way to come through.

4. Mikal Bridges adds to growing list of signature playoff moments

Bridges has been among the most frustrating and enigmatic players for Knicks fans to watch, and root for over the last two seasons. And if you asked 100 fans their opinions on him, you might get 100 different opinions.

But by now, one thing is clear: Bridges is a playoff riser. He may never completely take over a game like Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns or even OG Anunoby. But it's now been two seasons of him stepping up to the challenge defensively, and making impactful plays when needed most.

This season, though, not only has he been a menace defensively, his offense has also caught up. Aside from putting Nickeil Alexander-Walker in handcuffs and locking up Tyrese Maxey, he's put together a wildly efficient offensive series against the 76ers and now added to his collection of postseason moments with some big threes in the closing minutes of this game.

Bridges often gets overlooked when he plays well, and his shortcomings are often amplified, but like Shamet, the Knicks would not have pulled out this historic comeback win without Bridges and his clutch moments.