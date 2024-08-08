JC Anderson, Illinois 4-star 2026 TE, announces top 10 schools
Mt. Zion (Ill.) High School's JC Anderson, one of the top tight end prospects in the Class of 2026, announced his top 10 schools on Wednesday.
"Blessed to be in this position, thank you to all the coaches that have believed in me and have taken the time to recruit me throughout this process!!" Anderson posted on his X/Twitter account.
Anderson's top 10 is Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, North Carolina, Florida State, Illinois, Texas and LSU.
Those 10 schools were narrowed down a lengthy list of more than 30 schools that have already extended scholarship offers to Anderson, a 6-foot-7, 235-pounder, before the start of his junior season.
Anderson has been busy checking out schools this offseason. Over the past few months he has taken unofficial visits to Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State, Florida, Florida State and Auburn.
247Sports ranks Anderson as the third-best prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2026, the No. 7 tight end prospect nationally and the No. 118 prospect overall nationally. He rated as the No. 5 tight end nationally and No. 129 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Anderson is also a standout basketball player who averaged 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore as the Mt. Zion Braves went 35-3 and finished fourth in the Illinois Class 3A basketball tournament.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com