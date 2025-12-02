Lane Kiffin's First Pledge for LSU Flips From Ole Miss
The first pledge of the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge is locked in: tight end JC Anderson has flipped from Ole Miss to LSU, according to ESPN's Eli Lederman.
Less than a week since Kiffin accepted LSU's head coaching job, Anderson, a four-star recruit from Mt. Zion, is set to follow Kiffin to the Tigers. His switch-up shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering several offensive staffers will reportedly join Kiffin at LSU next season, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and tight ends coach Joe Cox.
Anderson just completed his senior season and is ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the nation; he was previously the second-ranked member of the Rebels' 2026 class since July.
“You could just tell that [Kiffin is] an insanely smart dude and that he just knows a ton of ball,” Anderson told Rivals' Greg Smith. “And literally just sitting down with him and Coach Weiss and Coach Cox and going through the offense kind of just blew me away. I feel like being in that environment with that much football knowledge is the best option for me.”
Anderson may be the first player to reroute his plane from Oxford to Baton Rouge, but he likely won't be the last.