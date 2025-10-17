National Basketball Power to Open Year Without Head Coach Following Suspension
An Illinois high school basketball powerhouse has been hit with several violations, including the suspension of its head coach for a number of games.
Simeon High School, which has won six boys basketball championships in Illinois and produced a number of NBA standouts including Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker, will be without head coach Tim Flowers for six games and two assistant coaches for four.
The Wolverines cannot practice for the first three days of the 2025-26 season and can play in just 28 games instead of the customary 31, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.
The penalties stem from a trip taken by the team in September to Hong Kong, which Flowers served as head coach. The Illinois High School Association does not allow that, as Simeon was also penalized for the same reason in 2022 following a trip to Africa.
Flowers, who is 37-22 as head coach of his alma mater, played college basketball at Chicago State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee after beginning in the junior college ranks. He was a teammate with Rose, leading Simeon to three Chicago Public League championships and two IHSA Class AA state titles while earning all-state honors himself.
IHSA Changed Penalties Following Simeon’s Appeal
Initially, the Wolverines were to see Flowers suspended for four games and a delayed practice start. However, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson and the board changed it following an appeal of the penalties.
Flowers said, “As far as CPS and IHSA go, I am the sacrificial lamb.”
“I did everything I was supposed to do as far as making sure everyone knew what was going on,” he added. “I have video evidence and photo evidence of teams and coaches playing all across the state. We are not the only ones that did it. It is just that our fall games were in Hong Kong and someone else’s were at H-F or Lemont or wherever it may be.”
The trip to Hong Kong was paid for by Rose and his GOAT Lab, which runs clinics.
“I cannot help that Derrick Rose is my friend and opportunities come because of that,” Flowers said. “Am I being held accountable because I have a friend that made it to the NBA? I don’t think that is fair or right.”
Number of NBA Players Have Competed for Simeon
A perennial power in Illinois, the Wolverines last won a state title in 2013, finishing off a run of four in a row in 4A. They were also crowned champions in AA in 1984, 2006 and ‘07, with players like Jabari Parker, Kendrick Nunn, Nick Anderson, Deon Thomas and Calvin Brock leading the charge.
The Simeon program is also known for the story of Benjamin “Benji” Wilson, a top basketball player who led the Wolverines to their first city and state titles. He was shot the day before his senior season opener in 1984, passing away a day later.
Wilson was featured in a 30 for 30 documentary by ESPN, with his No. 25 jersey last being worn by Rose.
Last year, Simeon went 20-8 overall and 8-3 in the conference. They lost to Kenwood Academy in a sectional semifinal contest, 58-56 in overtime as Kenwood erased a 19-point deficit in the third quarter.