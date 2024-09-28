One future Oregon Ducks quarterback outdoes another in big Illinois victory
University of Oregon football fans, present and future, no doubt rejoiced on Friday night.
While those who watched San Diego Lincoln senior quarterback Akili Smith zip a 61-yard touchdown pass to open up his team's decisive 49-19 win over Sacramento Grant in California had to be licking their chops, a couple time zones earlier in Illinois, another top-end junior signal-caller was finishing up on a spectacular 6-touchdown performance.
Jonas Williams, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior, completed 21 of 25 passes for 305 yards and six scores according to the Chicago Tribune, as Lincoln-Way East drilled Homewood Flossmoor 48-7.
Both Smith, whose father by the same name played quarterback in the NFL for four seasons, and Williams have committed to the Ducks. That should be quite a competition when Williams gets there in 2026.
On Friday, Williams completed touchdown passes of 23, 49, 33, 2, 8 and 28 yards as the Griffins improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Besides a forfeit win, the team has scored 49, 49, 49 and 48 in all of their other victoriesd. Williams has shown little to no residue after transferring to Lincoln-Way East this season after throwing for nearly 6,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Bolingbrook.
A 4-star prospect according to 247Sports, Williams is rated the No. 8 quarterback in the country for his class and No. 1 player overall in the state of Illinois. He has 27 college offers but committed to the Ducks on Aug. 3.
On Friday he showed off all his skills, including mobility and passing accuracy. He threw the ball effectively on the run or in the pocket, on short, medium or long routes.