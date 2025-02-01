Top 10 uncommitted Illinois football players from class of 2025
On Feb. 5, National Signing Day will fulfill dreams of hundreds of aspiring football players across the nation as they put pen to paper and officially sign scholarship pledges to college football programs.
A large portion of the class of 2025 have either already signed, hard committed or have some sort of idea of which school they will eventually sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from Illinois still in the process of deciding their futures.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted Illinois football recruits heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. The order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank, which also provides the number of offers and from which schools.
1. LB Christian Pierce, Brother Rice (Oak Lawn)
A three-star recruit, Pierce has 18 offers, most notably from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke and Illinois. Illinois could be a good fit, with the program allowing him to stay close to home while being in a Power Four conference and also only having one linebacker committed so far from this recruiting class.
2. LB Jack Paris, Fenwick (Oak Park)
Rated as a three-star prospect, Paris has around 16 total offers, most notably from Army, Navy, Illinois State, Vanderbilt and Northern Illinois, among many others. Illinois State, having yet to land a linebacker from the class fo 2025 and needing more depth at the position, could be a good fit for Paris.
3. DL Keylan LaGrant, East St. Louis (East Saint Louis)
Finished high school with 182 tackles and nine sacks in 36 games played. A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 215 pound LaGrant has nine offers, most notably from Boston College, Indiana, Memphis, UNLV and West Virginia. While already having a lot of defensive linemen on its roster, Indiana could be a good fit, with only two commits from this class and a large number of players departing after 2025.
4. WR Austin Rowswell, Lincoln Way West (New Lenox)
Had nine touchdown catches as a sophomore. Rated as a three-star recruit, Rowswell has offers from Akron, Northern Iowa, Ball State and Illinois State. Northern Iowa could be a good fit, with the program not yet signing a pass catcher from the '25 class and needing more depth at the position.
5. ATH Dayvion Ellis, St. Viator (Arlington Heights)
Finished high school with 810 rushing yards while adding 115 catches for 1,725 yards. Scored 27 total touchdowns during his time at St. Viator. A three-star recruit, the two-time All-State selection has offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Marshall and North Dakota. Marshall and North Dakota have yet to sign an ATH from the class of '25, which could make either one a possible fit.
6. WR Quinn Morris, Plainfield East (Plainfield)
Finished high school with 107 catches for 1,817 yards and 22 touchdowns. Had 57 catches for 906 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, his best statistical season of his prep career. Rated as a three-star prospect, Morris has offers from Ball State, Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico. With no receivers signed yet from this class, New Mexico could emerge as a frontrunner.
7. OT Tommy Lamberti, Carmel Catholic (Mundelein)
The 6-8, 330 pound Lamberti primarily plays offensive tackle, but has experience playing guard and center as well. A three-star recruit, Lamberti has over a dozen offers, most notably from Yale, Pennsylvania, Army and Northern Iowa, among others. Yale and Pennsylvania, both Ivy League schools that provide a top-notch education, could be a good fit football-wise for Lamberti, with Yale only signing one tackle from this class and Pennsylvania signing zero, and both having a need for more depth.
8. TE Jack Greiber, Carmel Catholic (Mundelein)
Had 22 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Rated as a three-star recruit, the 6-6, 220 Greiber has seven offers, most notably from Kent State, Tennessee State, Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan and UT-Martin. Kent State could be a good fit for him, given the caliber of program and the need for more tight ends on its roster.
9. WR Talan White, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)
Started his high school career at Marist High School in Chicago before transferring to Lincoln-Way East for his senior year. A three star recruit with four offers, White has received offers from Eastern Illinois, Indiana State, Kent State and Western Illinois. Eastern Illinois or Western Illinois could be good fits, with neither program signing a wide receiver from the class of 2025 and both of them needing more depth at the position.
10. IOL Blake Brown, East St. Louis (East Saint Louis)
Played left guard on offense and defensive tackle on defense in high school. Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack on defense as a senior. A three-star prospect, Brown has offers from Memphis, Kent State, Delaware State, Alabama A&M and Missouri State, among many others. Alabama A&M and Delaware State could be good fits for him, with neither program signing an IOL from this class thus far.