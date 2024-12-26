High School

Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/26/2024)

Brother Rice climbs six spots to No. 4; Niles North and Young join the Top 25, at Nos. 20 and 21, respectively

Mike Clark

Brother Rice was the the biggest mover inside the Top 10 this week, climbing six spots to No. 4 in this week's Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings.
Brother Rice Basketball Instagram

Kenwood, DePaul Prep and Homewood-Flossmoor remain 1-2-3, while unbeaten Brother Rice jumps to No. 4 after beating Bolingbrook. Niles North and Young are new additions to the rankings.

Records through Dec. 25

1. Kenwood (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Gary (Ind.) West Side 59-58.

Up next: Big Dipper at Rich, starting Dec. 26.

2. DePaul Prep (9-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Oswego East 56-48.

Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Lockport 88-62.

Up next: Big Dipper at Rich, starting Dec. 26.

4. Brother Rice (10-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Montini 64-51; Def. Bolingbrook 72-71.

Up next: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 26.

5. Bolingbrook (9-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Plainfield East 81-38; Lost to Brother Rice 72-71.

Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.

6. Simeon (5-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Idle.

Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

7. St. Laurence (9-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Fenwick 60-48.

Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.

8. Quincy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. East Moline United 69-53; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 70-40.

Up next: Collinsville Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 27.

9. Lincoln Park (11-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Griffith (Ind.) 74-44; Def. Longwood 67-29.

Up next: Proviso West Holiday Tournament, resuming Dec. 26.

10. Waubonsie Valley (10-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Elk Grove 84-32; Def. Cary-Grove 58-41.

Up next: Hinkle Holiday Classic at Jacobs, resuming Dec. 26.

11. Mount Carmel (8-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. IC Catholic 62-51.

Up next: Pekin Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

12. Benet (10-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Antioch 85-49.

Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

13. Marist (10-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 60-52; Def. Brooks 57-41.

Up next: Centralia Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

14. Fenwick (9-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to St. Laurence 60-48; Def. Peoria 42-28.

Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.

15. St. Ignatius (9-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Aurora Central Catholic 71-34.

Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.

16. Warren (7-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Hammond (Ind,) Morton 76-60; Def. Walther Christian 88-27.

Up next: Proviso West Holiday Tournament, resuming Dec. 26.

17. Curie (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Waukegan 67-65 (OT).

Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

18. Kankakee (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Bloom 68-62; Def. Webster Groves (Mo.) 72-52.

Up next: Kankakee Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

19. Bloom (7-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Kankakee 68-62.

Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

20. Niles North (8-2)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Highland Park 57-44; Def. Lake Forest 61-47.

Up next: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 26.

21. Young (7-4)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Hyde Park 55-44; Def. East Chicago (Ind.) Central 61-55; Def. Clark 61-42.

Up next: Proviso West Holiday Tournament, resuming Dec. 26.17. 

22. Rich (3-4)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to Vashon (Mo.) 72-49.

Up next: Big Dipper at Rich, starting Dec. 26.

23. Mt. Zion (10-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Mattoon 79-50.

Up next: Pekin Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

24. Rock Island (10-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Geneseo 66-28; Def. Davenport (Iowa) Assumption 63-43.

Up next: State Farm Holiday Classic at Bloomington-Normal, starting Dec. 26.

25. Moline (10-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Galesburg 79-48; Def. Eldridge (Iowa) North Scott 71-53.

Up next: Pekin Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.

MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

