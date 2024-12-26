Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/26/2024)
Kenwood, DePaul Prep and Homewood-Flossmoor remain 1-2-3, while unbeaten Brother Rice jumps to No. 4 after beating Bolingbrook. Niles North and Young are new additions to the rankings.
Records through Dec. 25
1. Kenwood (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Gary (Ind.) West Side 59-58.
Up next: Big Dipper at Rich, starting Dec. 26.
2. DePaul Prep (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Oswego East 56-48.
Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
3. Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Lockport 88-62.
Up next: Big Dipper at Rich, starting Dec. 26.
4. Brother Rice (10-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Montini 64-51; Def. Bolingbrook 72-71.
Up next: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 26.
5. Bolingbrook (9-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Plainfield East 81-38; Lost to Brother Rice 72-71.
Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.
6. Simeon (5-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Idle.
Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
7. St. Laurence (9-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Fenwick 60-48.
Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.
8. Quincy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. East Moline United 69-53; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 70-40.
Up next: Collinsville Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 27.
9. Lincoln Park (11-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Griffith (Ind.) 74-44; Def. Longwood 67-29.
Up next: Proviso West Holiday Tournament, resuming Dec. 26.
10. Waubonsie Valley (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Elk Grove 84-32; Def. Cary-Grove 58-41.
Up next: Hinkle Holiday Classic at Jacobs, resuming Dec. 26.
11. Mount Carmel (8-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. IC Catholic 62-51.
Up next: Pekin Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
12. Benet (10-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Antioch 85-49.
Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
13. Marist (10-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Marian Catholic 60-52; Def. Brooks 57-41.
Up next: Centralia Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
14. Fenwick (9-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to St. Laurence 60-48; Def. Peoria 42-28.
Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.
15. St. Ignatius (9-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Aurora Central Catholic 71-34.
Up next: Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York, starting Dec. 26.
16. Warren (7-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Hammond (Ind,) Morton 76-60; Def. Walther Christian 88-27.
Up next: Proviso West Holiday Tournament, resuming Dec. 26.
17. Curie (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Waukegan 67-65 (OT).
Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
18. Kankakee (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Bloom 68-62; Def. Webster Groves (Mo.) 72-52.
Up next: Kankakee Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
19. Bloom (7-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Kankakee 68-62.
Up next: Pontiac Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
20. Niles North (8-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Highland Park 57-44; Def. Lake Forest 61-47.
Up next: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, starting Dec. 26.
21. Young (7-4)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Hyde Park 55-44; Def. East Chicago (Ind.) Central 61-55; Def. Clark 61-42.
Up next: Proviso West Holiday Tournament, resuming Dec. 26.17.
22. Rich (3-4)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Vashon (Mo.) 72-49.
Up next: Big Dipper at Rich, starting Dec. 26.
23. Mt. Zion (10-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Mattoon 79-50.
Up next: Pekin Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.
24. Rock Island (10-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Geneseo 66-28; Def. Davenport (Iowa) Assumption 63-43.
Up next: State Farm Holiday Classic at Bloomington-Normal, starting Dec. 26.
25. Moline (10-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Galesburg 79-48; Def. Eldridge (Iowa) North Scott 71-53.
Up next: Pekin Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 26.