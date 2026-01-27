Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 70 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Riordan takes on St. Ignatius.
Grant Union vs. Destiny Christian Academy – 4:30 PM
Hamilton vs. Quincy – 6:30 PM
Foresthill vs. Forest Lake Christian – 6:30 PM
Portola vs. Maxwell – 6:30 PM
Florin vs. Burbank – 6:30 PM
West Campus vs. Foothill – 6:30 PM
Rosemont vs. Galt – 7:00 PM
Liberty Ranch vs. Union Mine – 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Christian vs. Amador – 7:00 PM
American Canyon vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM
Johnson vs. Armijo – 7:00 PM
Argonaut vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Valley vs. Fairfield – 7:00 PM
Summerville vs. Big Valley Christian – 7:15 PM
Bret Harte vs. Riverbank – 7:15 PM
Linden vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:15 PM
Vacaville vs. Sacramento – 7:30 PM
McClatchy vs. Kennedy – 7:30 PM
Cristo Rey vs. Valley Christian Academy – 7:30 PM
Gridley vs. Oroville – 7:30 PM
Rodriguez vs. Vanden – 7:30 PM
Wood vs. River City – 7:30 PM
Corning vs. Live Oak – 7:30 PM
Williams vs. Biggs – 7:30 PM
Cordova vs. West Park – 7:30 PM
