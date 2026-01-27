High School

Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026

Get Sacramento metro schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 27

CJ Vafiadis

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory Fightin' Irish vs St. Ignatius Wildcats (Bruce-Mahoney Game)- Jan 16, 2026
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory Fightin' Irish vs St. Ignatius Wildcats (Bruce-Mahoney Game)- Jan 16, 2026 / Greg Jungferman

There are 70 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Riordan takes on St. Ignatius.

Grant Union vs. Destiny Christian Academy – 4:30 PM

Hamilton vs. Quincy – 6:30 PM

Foresthill vs. Forest Lake Christian – 6:30 PM

Portola vs. Maxwell – 6:30 PM

Florin vs. Burbank – 6:30 PM

West Campus vs. Foothill – 6:30 PM

Rosemont vs. Galt – 7:00 PM

Liberty Ranch vs. Union Mine – 7:00 PM

Bradshaw Christian vs. Amador – 7:00 PM

American Canyon vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM

Johnson vs. Armijo – 7:00 PM

Argonaut vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM

Valley vs. Fairfield – 7:00 PM

Summerville vs. Big Valley Christian – 7:15 PM

Bret Harte vs. Riverbank – 7:15 PM

Linden vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:15 PM

Vacaville vs. Sacramento – 7:30 PM

McClatchy vs. Kennedy – 7:30 PM

Cristo Rey vs. Valley Christian Academy – 7:30 PM

Gridley vs. Oroville – 7:30 PM

Rodriguez vs. Vanden – 7:30 PM

Wood vs. River City – 7:30 PM

Corning vs. Live Oak – 7:30 PM

Williams vs. Biggs – 7:30 PM

Cordova vs. West Park – 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California