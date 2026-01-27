High School

California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026

Get CIF schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 27

CJ Vafiadis

Harvard-Westlake reaches up for a rebound during the first quarter of their game in the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.
Harvard-Westlake reaches up for a rebound during the first quarter of their game in the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 365 games scheduled across California on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as St. Francis takes on Harvard-Westlake and Archbishop Riordan hosts St. Ignatius.

California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 27

With 11 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.

CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 52 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by St. Ignatius vs Archbishop Riordan at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Central Coast Scoreboard

CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 47 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Arroyo Grande vs St. Joseph at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Central Scoreboard

CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 60 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Salesian College Preparatory vs Albany at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF North Coast Scoreboard

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 31 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday. The first game, Grant Union vs Destiny Christian Academy, starts at 4:30 PM. The final game, Vacaville vs Sacramento, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Sac-Joaquin Scoreboard

CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 35 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Patrick Henry vs St. Augustine at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27

There are 120 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by St. Francis vs Harvard-Westlake at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.

View full CIF Southern Scoreboard

