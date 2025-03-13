High School

Top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/13/2025)

DePaul Prep rises to No. 1, while Rich and Benet move into the top three and St. Patrick enters the rankings

Mike Clark

Peoria High's Anthony Sturdivant III (4) moves the ball against Chicago Brother Rice's Max Justice in the first half of the Class 3A boys basketball Pontiac Super-Sectional on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Pontiac Township High School. The Lions fell 60-41.
Peoria High's Anthony Sturdivant III (4) moves the ball against Chicago Brother Rice's Max Justice in the first half of the Class 3A boys basketball Pontiac Super-Sectional on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Pontiac Township High School. The Lions fell 60-41. / MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High School on SI's top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings.

1. DePaul Prep (31-4)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Deerfield 46-25; Def. Kaneland 68-28.

Up next: vs. Glenwood in Class 3A state semifinal, March 13.

2. Rich (25-8)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 77-64; Def. Kenwood 70-65 (OT).

Up next: vs. Warren in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.

3. Benet (31-5)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Downers Grove North 44-32; Def. Quincy 58-50.

Up next: vs. Evanston in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.

4. Kenwood (31-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Curie 69-65; Lost to Rich 70-65 (OT).Up next: Season over.

5. Evanston (30-5)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Loyola 48-32; Def. Glenbard West 47-43. 

Up next: vs. Benet in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.

6. Brother Rice (30-6)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Lemont 53-41; Def. Peoria 60-41.

7. Warren (26-10)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Waukegan 70-60; Def. Rolling Meadows 60-48.

Up next: vs. Rich in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Rich 77-64.

Up next: Season over.

9. Marist (31-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Season over.

10. Quincy (31-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Normal 61-54 (OT); Lost to Benet 58-50.

Up next: Season over.

11. St. Patrick (28-7)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Fenwick 54-44; Def. Mount Carmel 49-48.

Up next: vs. Brother Rice in Class 3A state semifinal, March 14.

12. Mount Carmel (29-6)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. St. Laurence 54-51; Lost to St. Patrick 49-48.

Up next: Season over.

13. Curie (24-10)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Kenwood 69-65.

Up next: Season over.

14. St. Laurence (29-6)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 54-51.

Up next: Season over.

15. Normal (28-7)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Quincy 61-54 (OT).

Up next: Season over.

16. Rolling Meadows (30-5)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Fremd 73-58; Lost to Warren 60-48.

Up next: Season over.

17. Downers Grove North (26-9)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Benet 44-32.

Up next: Season over.

18. Hinsdale Central (29-4)

Previous ranking: 15

Season over.

19. Waubonsie Valley (31-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Season over.

20. Loyola (26-9)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Evanston 48-32.

Up next: Season over.

21. Bolingbrook (29-5)

Previous ranking: 21

Season over.

22. Simeon (21-8)

Previous ranking: 22

Season over.

23. Fremd (27-4)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to Rolling Meadows 73-58.

Up next: Season over.

24. Waukegan (24-8)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Lost to Warren 70-60.

Up next: Season over.

25. Glenbard West (28-6)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Geneva 50-33; Lost to Evanston 47-43.

Up next: Season over.

