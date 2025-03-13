Top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/13/2025)
High School on SI's top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings.
1. DePaul Prep (31-4)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Deerfield 46-25; Def. Kaneland 68-28.
Up next: vs. Glenwood in Class 3A state semifinal, March 13.
2. Rich (25-8)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 77-64; Def. Kenwood 70-65 (OT).
Up next: vs. Warren in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.
3. Benet (31-5)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Downers Grove North 44-32; Def. Quincy 58-50.
Up next: vs. Evanston in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.
4. Kenwood (31-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Curie 69-65; Lost to Rich 70-65 (OT).Up next: Season over.
5. Evanston (30-5)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Loyola 48-32; Def. Glenbard West 47-43.
Up next: vs. Benet in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.
6. Brother Rice (30-6)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Lemont 53-41; Def. Peoria 60-41.
7. Warren (26-10)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Waukegan 70-60; Def. Rolling Meadows 60-48.
Up next: vs. Rich in Class 4A state semifinal, March 14.
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-5)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Rich 77-64.
Up next: Season over.
9. Marist (31-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Season over.
10. Quincy (31-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Normal 61-54 (OT); Lost to Benet 58-50.
Up next: Season over.
11. St. Patrick (28-7)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Fenwick 54-44; Def. Mount Carmel 49-48.
Up next: vs. Brother Rice in Class 3A state semifinal, March 14.
12. Mount Carmel (29-6)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. St. Laurence 54-51; Lost to St. Patrick 49-48.
Up next: Season over.
13. Curie (24-10)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Kenwood 69-65.
Up next: Season over.
14. St. Laurence (29-6)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 54-51.
Up next: Season over.
15. Normal (28-7)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Quincy 61-54 (OT).
Up next: Season over.
16. Rolling Meadows (30-5)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Fremd 73-58; Lost to Warren 60-48.
Up next: Season over.
17. Downers Grove North (26-9)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Benet 44-32.
Up next: Season over.
18. Hinsdale Central (29-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Season over.
19. Waubonsie Valley (31-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Season over.
20. Loyola (26-9)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Evanston 48-32.
Up next: Season over.
21. Bolingbrook (29-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Season over.
22. Simeon (21-8)
Previous ranking: 22
Season over.
23. Fremd (27-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Rolling Meadows 73-58.
Up next: Season over.
24. Waukegan (24-8)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to Warren 70-60.
Up next: Season over.
25. Glenbard West (28-6)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Geneva 50-33; Lost to Evanston 47-43.
Up next: Season over.
Recommended Articles