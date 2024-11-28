Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (11/27/2024)
East St. Louis returns to the No. 1 spot ,and Loyola moves up to No. 2 after knocking off previously top-ranked Lincoln-Way East. Fremd and Oswego return to the rankings.
1. East St. Louis (12-1)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: 6A, Def. Richards 48-0
TaRyan Martin ran nine times for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Flyers advanced to their 16th state final.
Next game: vs. Geneva, Nov. 30
2. Loyola (10-3)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: 8A, Def. Lincoln-Way East 27-24
Ryan Fitzgerald passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 70 yards as the Ramblers moved closer to a third consecutive 8A title.
Next game: vs. York, Nov. 30
3. Mount Carmel (10-3)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: 7A, Def. St. Rita 43-24
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott was 9 of 11 passing for 124 yards and five touchdowns as the Caravan moved within a win of a 7A three-peat.
Next game: vs. Batavia, Nov. 30
4. Lincoln-Way East (12-1)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: 8A, Lost to Loyola 27-24
Oregon commit Jonas Williams passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, but the Griffins had a season-ending loss to Loyola for the fourth straight year.
Next game: Season over
5. York (11-2)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: 8A, Def. Naperville Central 20-15
Bruno Massel ran for two touchdowns before taking an intentional safety on the final play as the Dukes advanced to their first state final.
Next game: vs. Loyola, Nov. 30
6. Nazareth (11-2)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: 5A, Def. St. Francis
Logan Malachuk was 21 of 28 passing for 310 yards and three TDs as the Roadrunners continued their quest for a third straight 5A title.
Next game: vs. Joliet Catholic, Nov. 30
7. Naperville Central (11-2)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: 8A, Lost to York 20-15
Aiden Clark had a 42-yard touchdown run and Gavin Ellison kicked two field goals.
Next game: Season over
8. Geneva (12-1)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: 6A, Def. Cary-Grove 28-26
Tony Chahino completed 22 of 25 passes for a season-high 388 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings to state for the first time since 2008.
Next game: vs. East St. Louis, Nov. 30
9. Batavia (12-1)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: 7A, Def. Lincoln-Way Central 25-21
Sophomore Michael Vander Luitgaren threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, all to Isaiah Brown — including the game-winner with 31 seconds left.
Next game: vs. Mount Carmel, Nov. 30
10. Joliet Catholic (10-3)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: 5A, Def. Morris 42-7
The Hilltoppers ran for more than 350 yards as Larry Stringham led the way with 12 carries for 185 yards and three TDs.
Next game: vs. Nazareth, Nov. 30
11. Cary-Grove (12-1)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: 6A, Lost to Geneva 28-26
Holden Boone had 22 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: Season over
12. St. Francis (10-3)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: 5A, Lost to Nazareth 40-21
Zach Washington returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a TD to cut the deficit to 20-14, but the Spartans were ousted by the Roadrunners for the second straight season.
Next game: Season over
13. St. Rita (10-3)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: 7A, Lost to Mount Carmel 43-24
Nick Herman had 14 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: Season over
14. Marist (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Season over
15. Lyons (11-1)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Season over
16. Downers Grove North (10-2)
Previous rank: 16
Next game: Season over
17. Maine South (8-4)
Previous rank:18
Next game: Season over
18. Normal (10-2)
Previous rank: 19 Last week:
Next game: Season over
19. Fremd (9-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Season over
20. Richards (11-2)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: 6A, Lost to East St. Louis 48-0
The Bulldogs were held to 19 total yards as they were eliminated by the Flyers for the fourth time since 2019.
Next game: Season over
21. Kankakee (10-2)
Previous rank: 21
Next game: Season over
22. Quincy (11-1)
Previous rank: 23
Next game: Season over
23. Montini (11-2)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: 3A, Def. Wilmington 42-12
Israel Abrams passed for 177 yards and four touchdowns — two each to Santino Florio and CJ Harkins.
Next game: vs. Monticello, Nov. 29
24. Oswego (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Season over
25. Lincoln-Way Central (9-4)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: 7A, Lost to Batavia 25-21
Luke Andresen had six catches for 151 yards and a TD.
Next game: Season over